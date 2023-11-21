The Tina Turner Musical Reminds Us Why She's '(Simply) The Best'

click to enlarge Matthew Murphy Ari Groover is one of two performers who plays Tina Turner.

The first national tour of Tina – the Tina Turner Musical is currently playing at the Fox Theatre, and you don’t have to be a fan of St. Louis to thoroughly enjoy the effusive and uplifting show. With two talented and capable performers playing several of the roles, including Tina Turner, the young Anna-Mae and her sister Alline, every performance is a treat with a St. Louis-connected cherry on top.

As a young girl, Anna-Mae Bullock was left with her grandmother after her parents split, picking cotton in the field until reuniting with her mother and sister in St. Louis shortly before her grandmother’s death. After graduating from Sumner High School, she was discovered by the young guitarist and singer Ike Turner. The rest, as they say, is rock & roll history. This new musical captures Turner’s story with a depth that connects with audiences and enough big hits and musical gems to win new fans unfamiliar with her songs and influence.

The song selection, which mixes gospel, blues and pop with Turner’s hits, is accompanied by compelling storytelling as Turner emerges from a controlling, abusive relationship to create her own legendary tale. A revival-esque “Nutbush City Limits” is the first of Turner’s songs and gets the show off to a rousing start, which is necessary as things turn dark soon after. “Don’t Turn Around” is a bittersweet piece with lovely layered harmonies. “Proud Mary” brings the audience to its feet as the penultimate number in Act I, while the tender and vulnerable “I Don’t Wanna Fight No More” hints at the sacrifices Turner made to break a chain of abuse.

The second act tells of Turner’s rebirth and rise as the queen of rock & roll. “Private Dancer” is intimate in unexpected ways, “What’s Love Got to Do With It” reflects the song’s video with a big, bold performance and the unexpected yet soulful interpretation of “I Can’t Stand the Rain” is a genuinely pleasant surprise. The scripted show concludes with a crowd-pleasing rendition of “(Simply) The Best,” and the St. Louis audience received a two-song encore on opening night.

Leads Ari Groover and Parris Lewis have big but well-controlled voices and the ability to embody Turner’s vivacious and outspoken personality. Roz White is almost sympathetic as Turner’s critical and distant mother Zelma, Wydetta Carter is compassionate as Grandmother Georgeanna and Deon Releford-Lee is both charming and vicious as Ike Turner. Brianna Cameron and Symphony King portray the young Anna-Mae. Cameron was vocally convincing and spirited in the role opening night, and the ensemble is engaging and finely tuned. While relevant to the story, the violence can be disturbing; fight captain Jeff Sullivan keeps these scenes realistic, safe and controlled.

As much as Nutbush, Tennessee, St. Louis was an integral part of Tina Turner’s identity as the city that discovered and launched her spectacular, decades-spanning career. That’s reason enough for some local theatergoers to grab a ticket. For the rest, if you’re interested in rock & roll history presented with a compelling backstory, strong performances and dance worthy songs, you’ll likely find Tina – the Tina Turner Musical worth seeing as well.

Book by Katori Hall, with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd. Presented by the Fabulous Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard, fabulousfox.com) through Sunday, November 26. Showtimes vary, and tickets are $29 to $140.

