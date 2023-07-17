West Side Story Still Resonates as a Beautifully Wrought Tragedy

The star-crossed love story returns to the Muny stage in a gorgeous production

By on Mon, Jul 17, 2023 at 2:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Christian Douglas as Tony and Kenisha Feliciano as Maria in West Side Story.
Phillip Hamer
Christian Douglas as Tony and Kenisha Feliciano as Maria in West Side Story.

The Muny continues its 105th season with a lively and emotionally charged production of West Side Story that captivates audiences as it spirals from hope to the sometimes-tragic consequences of following your heart. The production, which adheres to the original direction and choreography of Jerome Robbins (reproduced by director Rob Ruggiero and choreographer Parker Esse), takes audiences on an emotionally satisfying ride filled with moving songs, electrifying dances and the elation and pains of young love.

Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, the musical chronicles the brief relationship between Tony, an American teen of Polish descent living in New York’s rough West Side, and Maria, who recently moved to the city from Puerto Rico. Tony is one of the leaders of the Jets, a well-established white gang; Maria’s brother Bernardo leads the Sharks, a newer Puerto Rican gang. Despite the rivalry, Tony and Maria meet at a dance and are immediately besotted with each other, which only heightens the tension around the increasingly violent conflict between the gangs. Unfortunately, this love story doesn’t end happily ever after; perhaps surprisingly, the tragedy is essential to the story’s enduring appeal. 

Christian Douglas and Kanisha Feliciano are enchanting as the star-crossed lovers, creating chemistry that easily reads to the back of the house. Their voices are finely tuned, packing the duets “Tonight” and “One Hand, One Heart” with emotion and melody, while standing out individually. Jerusha Cavazos mesmerizes as the fiery Anita; impossible to ignore, she’s wise beyond her years. Her duet with Feliciano, “A Boy Like That / I Have a Love,” genuinely touched my heart, bringing tears to my eyes. Yurel Echezarreta and Kyle Coffman are effectively brash and overconfident as Bernardo and Riff, respectively, with a youthful, raw quality to their vocals and actions that carries through to the gang members. Ken Page is the voice of reason as Doc, though even his gravitas cannot sway the impetuous teens.

The songs, particularly the ensemble numbers, are tight and precise with incredibly sharp, well-executed choreography that takes the show to the next level. “The Dance at the Gym,” “Cool” and “Hey Officer Krupke” are filled with modern moves and athletic leaps and jumps while “America” and “I Feel Pretty” delight with pleasing melodies, crisp footwork and vivacious turns and swirls. In these moments, the musical’s boundless energy and chaotic emotions easily jump from the stage to the audience, creating a connection that is at once cathartic and lasting. The story is filled with tragedy, but the musical numbers burst with vibrant urgency and a thirst for life.

With a subtext of immigration and strong racist and classist undertones, West Side Story succeeds best by leaning into the divisiveness and tension present in the poor, working class neighborhood. The characters focus on the surface conflicts of disparate people, but the audience leaves with a ray of hope that glimmers through the tears and heartbreak. If you’ve never seen the show live, consider putting the Muny on this week’s To Do list — this production is top-notch, demonstrating why the musical remains an enduring favorite.

West Side Story’s original direction and choreography is by Jerome Robbins, reproduced by Parker Esse. Stage direction by Rob Ruggiero. Music is by Leonard Bernstein; lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book is by Arthur Laurents. Presented by the Muny (1 Theatre Dr., 314-361-1900, muny.org) through July 21. Performances begin at 8:15 p.m. and tickets are $19 to $120.

Related
Artist Fnnch set out to build a giant Bop Bag — and succeeded.

City Museum's New 'Bop Bear' Is Straight Out of Burning Man: Artist Fnnch's creation is 14-feet tall, and yes, you're meant to knock him over

Related
The Beast (Ben Crawford) and Belle (Ashley Blanchet) in the Muny Theatre's production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

Muny Theatre Magic Sparkles in Disney's Beauty and the Beast: The pleasantly positive musical captures the spirit of the animated film

Related
It's not too late to catch A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum at New Line Theatre.

Now Playing: Comedy Tonight — and More on St. Louis Stages: June features an abundance of theatre entertainment choices


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Tina Farmer

Tina Farmer is a longtime critic who has spent the last decade reviewing productions for KDHX. She is also very involved with the St. Louis Theater Circle, which supports the theater community by organizing annual awards that honor the best local productions.
Scroll to read more Theater Review articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, July 13 to 16

By Riverfront Times Staff

Sunflower season is finally upon us.

St. Louis Art Exhibit Counterpublic Closes This Weekend

By Jessica Rogen

The Native Guide Project: STL by Anna Tsouhlarakis.

City Museum's New 'Bop Bear' Is Straight Out of Burning Man

By Sarah Fenske

Artist Fnnch set out to build a giant Bop Bag — and succeeded.

VIDEO: Grant’s Farm Goats Scream Their Heads Off When it Starts to Rain

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Grant’s Farm Goats Scream Their Heads Off When it Starts to Rain

Also in Arts & Culture

City Museum's New 'Bop Bear' Is Straight Out of Burning Man

By Sarah Fenske

Artist Fnnch set out to build a giant Bop Bag — and succeeded.

St. Louis Art Exhibit Counterpublic Closes This Weekend

By Jessica Rogen

The Native Guide Project: STL by Anna Tsouhlarakis.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, July 13 to 16

By Riverfront Times Staff

Sunflower season is finally upon us.

Steve's Hot Dogs To Host Wieners and Beer Pairing Event on Wednesday

By Monica Obradovic

Steve's Hot Dogs' delicious eats go great with a nice cold one.
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us