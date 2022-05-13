Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

World's Largest Bounce House is Coming to the St. Louis Area

By on Fri, May 13, 2022 at 11:20 am

click to enlarge Adults and kids can get in on the fun. - COURTESY BIG BOUNCE AMERICA / SARASOTA EXPERIENCE
Courtesy Big Bounce America / Sarasota Experience
Adults and kids can get in on the fun.

Big Bounce America is bringing the world's largest bounce house to Brookdale Farms (8004 Twin Rivers, Eureka, 636-938-1005)  Friday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10. Any age can jump, but different age groups have separate sessions.

There are also multiple bounce houses to explore, including a competitive sports arena, a giant obstacle course and a space-themed inflatable called “airSpace” that has slides, ball pits and a 25-foot inflatable alien.

“After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while,” says Josh Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America. “We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced.”

The Big Bounce America 2022 (F) from XL Event Lab on Vimeo.

A ticket gets you a three-hour jump session, and within the three-hour frame, you also have a timed entry for the world’s biggest bounce house. The other bounce houses have unlimited access.

Toddler sessions (for children under three) cost $19, junior sessions (seven and under) cost $32. There is also a bigger kids session (15 and under) for $32, and an adults-only session (16 and up) costs $39. Parents who want to jump with their children must buy a ticket. You can purchase tickets online at thebigbounceamerica.com/family/tickets/st-louis.

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
