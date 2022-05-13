World's Largest Bounce House is Coming to the St. Louis Area

click to enlarge Courtesy Big Bounce America / Sarasota Experience Adults and kids can get in on the fun.

Big Bounce America is bringing the world's largest bounce house toFriday, July 8 through Sunday, July 10. Any age can jump, but different age groups have separate sessions.There are also multiple bounce houses to explore, including a competitive sports arena, a giant obstacle course and a space-themed inflatable called “airSpace” that has slides, ball pits and a 25-foot inflatable alien.“After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while,” says Josh Kinnersley, Chief Operating Officer of The Big Bounce America. “We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced.”

The Big Bounce America 2022 (F) from XL Event Lab on Vimeo.

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.