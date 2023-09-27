Best Of 2023

Welcome to the Very Best of St. Louis 2023

Welcome to the Very Best of St. Louis 2023
In some cities, the good things are obvious. When I lived in Los Angeles, it was a cliche to talk about being able to ski and surf in the same day — but yeah, you could do that, and both the ocean and the mountains were visible from most high-rises. In Phoenix, the same could be said for the desert vistas, the sunsets, the high-end resorts. The best places in these cities were ones any guidebook could easily detail.

St. Louis is more complicated. Here, the best bar might be tucked into a ramshackle city block, the tastiest restaurants are likely to have been opened by immigrants with a dream and a cheap storefront and the most interesting art happens on a street where the rent, miraculously, remains affordable. Many of the gems in St. Louis truly are hidden.

That’s where this issue comes in. In it, you’ll find our detailed treasure map to more than 160 of our favorite people, places and things in St. Louis — as well as the 130-plus places and people you voted winners. We’re out there digging for gold every day in this oft-bewildering town, and I’m pleased to report that we struck the motherlode for this Best of St. Louis issue. Save it, savor it and use it to expand your horizons as you explore all the wonderful spots that make this city such a complicated keeper. —Sarah Fenske

Best Antique Store Empoirum St. Louis Antiques 9410 Manchester Road, Rock Hill; emporiumstlouis.com READERS' CHOICE SPOTLIGHT Emporium St. Louis may be known for its neon-pink and black facade, but that color scheme is only part of its vibrancy. Beloved as one of the area’s oldest antique and vintage stores, this Rock Hill gem overflows with everything from ornate, old world furniture to cottagecore tchotchkes that, though once out of date, find new lives as their aesthetics come back in style. With an ever-changing inventory, helpful staff and an eBay store that allows you to treasure hunt from the comfort of your own home, emporium brings the joy of the search to you no matter how you prefer to shop. Though really, it’s hard to beat the thrill of sifting through its wares on site; you never know what this wonderful shop has in store until you start looking.

Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

