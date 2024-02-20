Andy Taylor Is Eating His Way to the Best Pizza in St. Louis

He’s aiming to try 50 locally owned pizzerias before the year is through

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 6:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Andy Taylor is eating his way through St. Louis’ great pizzerias. - COURTESY PHOTO
COURTESY PHOTO
Andy Taylor is eating his way through St. Louis’ great pizzerias.

Andy Taylor is on a quest: He wants to discover the best pizza in St. Louis. And he’ll leave no slice uneaten in his pursuit.

Taylor, who works at Barnes-Jewish Hospital as a sterile processing tech, started in December with Joanie’s To-Go in Soulard. Taylor’s goal is to try one new slice each week with the hopes of trying 50 local pizzeries by the end of the year. (He’s not interested in restaurants that happen to do pizza, however great; he’s sticking to restaurants that are pizza-centric.) 

When it came time to chart his course, Taylor turned to the St. Louis Pizza Passport. “I literally just took their list from last year and added to it,” says Taylor. You can follow his journey online on Instagram and TikTok (@pizzababble).

He recently joined us to share about what he’s learned so far — and what’s up next. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Why pizza?

It actually started with sandwiches. The two things that we have most of in St. Louis are pizza places and sandwiches. I love hot sandwiches and my wife likes cold sandwiches. Seeing all the Italian places around I was like, “There's a lot of pizza places.” Then last year I started looking around and I'm like, ‘You can actually get any kind of pizza — you can get Chicago, New York, St. Louis style.’”

What’s been your favorite so far?

I would have to say Pizza-A-Go-Go. I think there's two or three of them. The one I went through, it's very small. They only sell pizza. They don't have appetizers or anything. Just pizza and soda. They probably fit like 20 people inside the building itself. They give you the menu and on the menu, it tells you their story, and they've been around since ‘67. Overall, the pizza was good and the atmosphere was good. So, so far that's No. 1.

Which has been your least favorite?

Honestly, it was probably Racanelli's Pizza. I've had it before back when they used to have one near Barnes, but that would close down. So we went to the one in Maplewood. It was like a New York style but it just threw me off. The sausage was like that crumbled sausage like on Tony’s pizza.

What’s your favorite style of pizza?

Honestly, probably a New York style. Be honest, St. Louis style pizza either you like it or you don’t. And let's be honest, Imo's is expensive. But I will give Imo’s this, they are the best when it comes to appetizers and sandwiches and salads.

What’s your go-to topping?

To me, it all depends on the pizza itself, like, crust wise. So if it's New York style, I try to limit the toppings because you don't want too many. Usually just pepperoni or cheese. But if it's like a deep dish or something, I'll go for meat.

What’s the best thing to drink with pizza?

I enjoy pizza with nice ice cold Mexican Coke.

What made you decide to take on this pizza journey?

I want to show St. Louis a lot of these places because there's a lot of small pizza places that's on my list that people may not have heard about or maybe they're interested in trying different pizza places and I want to show people like these are really good pizza places.

Slideshow

Top 5 Pepperoni Pizzas in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

A selection of items from O+O Pizza: arancini, cocktails and the OG pepperoni pizza.
5 slides
La Pizza Pie Guy Pizza The Union Loafers storefront. Amy Herren.
Click to View 5 slides
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Paula Tredway

Paula Tredway

Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Good Company Plans Pop-Ups at the Vandy to Preview Spring Opening

By Iain Shaw

Stop in to the Vandy on February 18 and February 25 for a preview of those delicious cocktails.

Chilanguita Mexican Kitchen Brings a Zesty Fiesta to South City

By Alexa Beattie

Highlights from Chilanguita’s menu include street tacos, birria pizza, guacamole and carne asada.

Starring in Soulard’s Mardi Gras: The BORG, or Black Out Rage Gallon

By Lauren Harpold

A girl and her BORG having a good time at Soulard Mardi Gras on Saturday, February 10.

Vicia Wine Garden Will Open in Taqueria Morita's Former Space This Summer

By Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske

Also in Food & Drink

Chilanguita Mexican Kitchen Brings a Zesty Fiesta to South City

By Alexa Beattie

Highlights from Chilanguita’s menu include street tacos, birria pizza, guacamole and carne asada.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2024

By Paula Tredway

360 Westport

The Reinvented Dressel's Is a Rare Treat, With Favorites Both Old and New

By Alexa Beattie

Dressel's pretzel, shown with the Welsh rarebit, is justly legendary.

For John Perkins, Creating the Brilliant Sunday Best Meant Letting Go

By Cheryl Baehr

Sunday Best

Digital Issue

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us