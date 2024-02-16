Good Company Plans Pop-Ups at the Vandy to Preview Spring Opening

click to enlarge MICHELLE VOLANSKY Stop in to the Vandy on February 18 and February 25 for a preview of those delicious cocktails.

Cocktail bar Good Company has announced two pop-ups at The Vandy at 1301 South Vandeventer Avenue to preview its forthcoming spring launch. Good Company is aiming for an early April opening in the former Layla space at 4317 Manchester Avenue in the Grove.

The first Good Company pop-up will take place this Sunday, February 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. A second pop-up will follow during the same hours on February 25. The Good Company bar team will take over the cocktail menu to give customers a taste of what’s in store for their drink list.

The pop-ups will also offer a limited food menu to tease what owner Jordan Goodman has described as an “approachable, chef-driven menu featuring burgers and a unique twist of gastropub fare.”



Topping the pop-up menu is Good Company’s signature Good Burger, which features Creekstone Farms’ brisket and chuck beef blend, thick-cut bacon, Cooper white American cheese, the bar’s “Good Sauce,” pickles and a fried egg. Also on the menu are fries, a beet salad and brown-butter chocolate chip cookies from Poot’s Provisions. Tables will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and food will be available all day ,or until it sells out.

Good Company is the latest venture from the team behind premium ice company Good Ice. Led by Jordan Goodman, Good Ice supplies restaurants, bars and private clients with custom-made and personalized ice in a range of shapes and sizes.



Good Company will feature an ice station where customers can watch ice cubes being hand-chipped before their eyes while they sip on a cocktail.

