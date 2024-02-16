Good Company Plans Pop-Ups at the Vandy to Preview Spring Opening

The cocktail bar is aiming for an early April opening in the Grove

By on Fri, Feb 16, 2024 at 11:34 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Stop in to the Vandy on February 18 and February 25 for a preview of those delicious cocktails. - MICHELLE VOLANSKY
MICHELLE VOLANSKY
Stop in to the Vandy on February 18 and February 25 for a preview of those delicious cocktails.

Cocktail bar Good Company has announced two pop-ups at The Vandy at 1301 South Vandeventer Avenue to preview its forthcoming spring launch. Good Company is aiming for an early April opening in the former Layla space at 4317 Manchester Avenue in the Grove.

The first Good Company pop-up will take place this Sunday, February 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. A second pop-up will follow during the same hours on February 25. The Good Company bar team will take over the cocktail menu to give customers a taste of what’s in store for their drink list.

The pop-ups will also offer a limited food menu to tease what owner Jordan Goodman has described as an “approachable, chef-driven menu featuring burgers and a unique twist of gastropub fare.”

Topping the pop-up menu is Good Company’s signature Good Burger, which features Creekstone Farms’ brisket and chuck beef blend, thick-cut bacon, Cooper white American cheese, the bar’s “Good Sauce,” pickles and a fried egg. Also on the menu are fries, a beet salad and brown-butter chocolate chip cookies from Poot’s Provisions. Tables will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and food will be available all day ,or until it sells out.

Good Company is the latest venture from the team behind premium ice company Good Ice. Led by Jordan Goodman, Good Ice supplies restaurants, bars and private clients with custom-made and personalized ice in a range of shapes and sizes.

Good Company will feature an ice station where customers can watch ice cubes being hand-chipped before their eyes while they sip on a cocktail.

This story was originally published by Sauce Magazine.

Related
Try a "Soulard Sidecar" this carnival season.

The Vandy in the Grove Is Simple, Stylish and Surprising: The brand new cocktail bar showcases the skills of STL Barkeep

Related
360 Westport

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2024: We’re still crying over Southern

Related
Danni Eickenhorst relocated Steve's Hot Dogs to South Grand for its bustling nightlife — but it's only recently been in evidence.

South Grand's Late-Night Scene Is Back, Says Danni Eickenhorst: Hot new bars and later hours for existing restaurants have the storied street buzzing again


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Chilanguita Mexican Kitchen Brings a Zesty Fiesta to South City

By Alexa Beattie

Highlights from Chilanguita’s menu include street tacos, birria pizza, guacamole and carne asada.

Telva at the Ridge Becomes Webster Groves’ New Hot Spot

By Paula Tredway

Telva at the Ridge is filled with beautiful greenery and historic charm.

Starring in Soulard’s Mardi Gras: The BORG, or Black Out Rage Gallon

By Lauren Harpold

A girl and her BORG having a good time at Soulard Mardi Gras on Saturday, February 10.

Mobile Coffee Bar the Spilt Milk Café to Launch in St. Louis in March

By Iain Shaw

Spilt Milk Cafe owner Phoebe Cuevas has wanted to open her own coffee spot since she was eight years old.

Also in Food & Drink

Chilanguita Mexican Kitchen Brings a Zesty Fiesta to South City

By Alexa Beattie

Highlights from Chilanguita’s menu include street tacos, birria pizza, guacamole and carne asada.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2024

By Paula Tredway

360 Westport

The Reinvented Dressel's Is a Rare Treat, With Favorites Both Old and New

By Alexa Beattie

Dressel's pretzel, shown with the Welsh rarebit, is justly legendary.

For John Perkins, Creating the Brilliant Sunday Best Meant Letting Go

By Cheryl Baehr

Sunday Best
More

Digital Issue

February 14, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us