BLK MKT Eats Closes Vandeventer Location

Beloved sushi burrito spot BLK MKT Eats (9 South Vandeventer) has closed its doors. That’s tragic, we know.

But before you get too upset, know that they closed the Central West End eatery in the Gehardt Lofts building to open in a new, bigger location at 7356 Manchester Road in Maplewood. They hope to be open there in a week.

“We thank you for your support and can’t wait to open our doors to our new location and join the Maplewood community!” the business posted on Facebook.

Cousins and co-owners Kati Fahrney and Ron Turigliatto’s fast-casual eatery introduced sushi burritos to St. Louis back in 2017, and also offered poke bowls and nachos in various combinations featuring fresh ingredients. The lines out the door formed on their first day in business, as RFT’s then-critic, Cheryl Baehr, reported at the time, and didn’t stop for a long time. As Baehr concluded in her review, “The restaurant would likely be packed even if the building was the size of the neighboring IKEA.”

Though the new location won’t be as big as IKEA, it will offer ample parking — which has been a major issue for the car-clogged corner of Vandeventer and Laclede. In 2022, Feast reported that the Maplewood location will come with two lots, one behind the building and the other across the street, as well as the ability to seat up to 24 guests for dine-in eating, a major upgrade from the limited window-facing stools at the old location.



For updates, follow BLK MKT Eats on Instagram (@blkmkteats) or visit their Facebook.

