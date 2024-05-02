Blueprint Coffee Opens Big New Roastery in South St. Louis

The new facility at 1600 South 39th Street is large — 11,000 square foot. It will encompass the roastery, offices and an education hub and, in the future, may become a bakery commissary or another storefront location.
"This is a huge step for our team, and we are thrilled to have a dedicated space to grow. Instead of only trying to get bigger, we also want to become more capable of providing the quality products, training, and support we've become known for,” co-founder Mike Marquard said in a statement.
The new facility will allow Blueprint to roast more than 2,500 pounds of coffee in a week, with room to expand more in the future, and for the flagship Delmar location to transition its expand the space dedicated to its cafe.
“Roasting is a nuanced process, so having a large, dedicated space will allow us to further hone our coffee roasting skills,” Head of Roastery Operations Mazi Razani said in a statement. “This new roastery allows us to focus even more on training and evaluation of the coffees, while still maintaining a public-facing production operation.
The new location launches educational coffee courses and special events with "What is specialty?" from 1 to 3 p.m. today. Tickets are $75.
