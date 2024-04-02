  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

Costello’s Pizza and Subs to Open in Historic Florissant Railroad Station

The pizzeria in Tower Court Park will offer north county a taste of the Hill

By
Apr 2, 2024 at 6:37 am
The future home of Costello's Pizza and Subs is a Florissant building with a long history.
The future home of Costello's Pizza and Subs is a Florissant building with a long history. ZACHARY LINHARES
Share on Nextdoor

Mariano and Anthony Costello plan to bring a taste of the Hill to Old Town Florissant. The Florissant-based brothers have painted the interior of the historic Narrow Gauge Railroad station house in Tower Court Park in the colors of the Italian flag, prepping for the upcoming opening of Costello’s Pizza and Subs.

Currently, Mariano Costello balances two demanding jobs. He’s a longtime general foreman at Spire Inc., but for the past year, he’s also become Florissant’s latest pizza prodigy. He’s elevated frozen pizza from fallback to delicacy, whipping up 50 to 100 pies monthly to meet high demand ranging from St. Charles down to south county.

Naturally, Costello knew he needed to take the next step. He consulted friends for advice from seasoned restaurateurs on the Hill, south city’s landmark Italian neighborhood. Costello gives “special thanks to the Vitali family on The Hill,” who helped with breads, meats and tips on how to run a deli. He’s a newcomer to the restaurant business, but comes from a family rich with cooks. “It’s something that’s in the family. We love to eat.”

Originally from Ferguson, Costello moved with his family to Florissant as a teen. In addition to frequent visits to Faraci’s Pizza in Ferguson, Costello’s father, mother and grandmother all cooked frequently, each with their own specialities and secret recipes. Their legacy will live on in Costello’s Pizza and Subs. From the dough to the sauce to the meatballs to the specialty three-cheese mix, everything will be from scratch and based on family recipes and in-house workshopping. Even the pesto will be made from garden-fresh basil.

Costello’s Pizza and Subs will be a place for people to come and go with ease. For the menu, Costello promises 14-inch specialty pizzas, both frozen and to order. For those with dietary restrictions, his father-in-law’s specialty gluten-free crust will be available in limited amounts each month. Costello personally recommends the Gabagool pizza. The name references New Jersey slang for capicola, a traditional Italian meat, which Costello joins with pepperoni, sausage, bacon and a key ingredient: banana peppers. He says, “You’re missing out if you’ve never had banana peppers on your pizza.”

Aside from pizza, the menu will house a variety of subs, with mention of a delectable chicken Parmesan. To complete the roster, Costello hopes to have a selection of wines and Narrow Gauge beer on tap — quite a fitting addition to the historical landmark where the restaurant will be based. The brothers also plan to sell house-made cheeses and meatballs, similar to an Italian market.

Costello envisions the recently-finished patio as a perfect place to take a break this summer. He plans to focus on pizza by-the-slice — an easy option for kids walking by after school, tennis players at the courts next door, or families on a golf cart stroll. “We really think it can help the community, since a couple pizza places have closed.”

The restaurant aims to fill a hole in Florissant’s food scene with an authentic Italian flavor. Costello says, “We’ll start slow and see where it goes. We’re just excited for the opportunity.”

North county neighbors should soon expect to hear Frank Sinatra wafting from the windows of the old rail house. Costello’s Pizza and Subs plans to open in mid-May from Tuesday through Saturday, with hopes for both lunch and early dinner to satisfy all pizza needs: hot, frozen, or by the slice. 

Slideshow

24 Hip Foodie Restaurants in St. Louis County

Cate Zone(8148 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-738-9923)This perpetually packed Chinese cafe serves food that is authentic, but it's not traditional — at least not in the stereotypical way you might imagine. Eager diners endure the wait times for a table because of what they’re rewarded with on the other side: Tender lamb served on skewers, Hot Crisp Fish (buttery white fish that melts in your mouth) and “Honey Crisp Sweet Potatoes” (battered hunks of deep-fried potatoes, candied with melted sugar, then crowned with spun sugar).Read more here
Pizza Champ(2657 Lyle Avenue, Maplewood; pizzachampstl.com)Riverfront Times food critic Cheryl Baehr says that what makes Pizza Champ one of the hottest spots in town is that it serves up quality without preciousness. “The Triple Pepperoni, for instance, is the Platonic form of a New York-style pepperoni pie,” she writes. “The sauce is zesty with hints of oregano, the cheese is orange from the pepperoni's glorious paprika-laden grease, and the sausage curls up around the edges to form little cups that contain this savory red-tinged nectar.” Heavenly.Read more here Bar Moro(7610 Wydown Boulevard, Clayton; 314-296-3000)The restaurant is not simply evocative of Spain; Ben Poremba has masterfully captured the actual experience of dining in La Piel de Toro, in all of its rustic, sexy glory. The space is tiny, with roughly 20 table seats and room for about eight more at the bar, which means that Bar Moro is a very small space with a very big reputation. And not for nothin’. The food here can’t be topped. The must-try dishes range from gazpacho to caviar to eggplant dip to all the fish and meat you can handle. Plan to visit more than once.Read more here Balkan Treat Box(8103 Big Bend, Webster Groves; 314-733-5700)Foodies flip out over the flavors served at Balkan Treat Box in Webster Groves. Known for its wood-fired pide (flat bread), the restaurant fuses flavors from the Balkan region with Turkish, Croatian and other influences showing up on the menu. Most of the items here can be made vegetarian or vegan, too, so foodies of all types can get in on the fun.Read more here Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria(two locations including 9568 Manchester Road and 14171 Clayton Road, katiespizzaandpasta.com)These restaurants in Rock Hill and Town and Country are easily in the conversation for the best spots for Italian food in all of St. Louis. Not only is the pizza perfection of the form, but dishes like "Katie's Famous Fried Artichokes" also dazzle.Read more here Taco Buddha(two locations including 11111 Manchester Road and 7405 Pershing Avenue, tacobuddha.com)Though the dining room of the original U City location is small, it has a distinctively Southwestern point of view, and the food is all vibrant flavors and deeply satisfying dishes. Don’t miss the succulent shredded beef barbacoa that offers hunks of rich beef the consistency of pot roast, which fills a warm corn tortilla to the point you'd think it might burst. Read more here Chicken Out(multiple locations including 6197 Delmar Boulevard, Glendale; 314-384-1010)Chicken Out might just serve the perfect chicken sandwich. It features a plump, tender piece of meat that, when pierced, reveals its juices. It has breading that is crunchy enough without taking over and subtly seasoned with a little something special. And it’s hugged by a fluffy, butter-griddled potato bun that is so soft you want to nuzzle up to it.Read more here
Click to View 24 slides


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Union Loafers Team to Open a Bagel and Provisions Market in Shaw

By Iain Shaw

The provisions market will occupy the space that formerly housed a gas station at the intersection of Thurman and Cleveland avenues.

Dogtown's Sugaree Baking Co. Is Back — and Better Than Ever

By Alexa Beattie

A selection of items from Sugaree Baking Company (clockwise from top left): lemon poppyseed scones, cherry pie, cheesecakes, coconut chiffon cake, dog bones and a custom decorated cake.

World's Top-Ranked Eaters to Eat Fudge Out of Uranus This Weekend

By Daniel Hill

There's all kinds of wacky stuff in Uranus.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe