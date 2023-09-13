Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Dogtown's Beloved Sugaree Bakery Is Officially Back

We can't wait to get our hands on those famous pies

By on Wed, Sep 13, 2023 at 6:15 am

click to enlarge Dogtown's Sugaree Bakery is open for online orders.
FLICKR/PAUL SABLEMAN
Dogtown's Sugaree Bakery is open for online orders.
Sugaree (1242 Tamm Avenue, sugareebaking.com), the beloved Dogtown purveyors of pies, cakes and all things sweet, is back. The bakery announced it had reopened for online orders yesterday on Instagram.

"Sugareebaking.com is live!!!! Pop on over & check us out 🤩," the bakery wrote.

Online orders are indeed live, and customers can arrange to pick up more sweets than can be listed in one article. Highlights include popular items like the Coconut Roulade, a coconut sponge cake with a coconut filling, and the chocolate cream pie, a "chocolate lover's dream." Other baked goods include everything from cinnamon rolls to foccacia to cookies to cheesecakes to the beloved pies, which we've previously lauded in the RFT.

Husband and wife Pat Rutherford-Pettine and Jimmy Pettine first opened the Sugaree's doors in 1999 and closed them to retail customers at the end of December 2022, although some wholesale and special events sales continued. St. Louisans who were used to popping down to the main strip of Dogtown for a sweet treat mourned the bakery's loss.

But all was not lost. In July, the bakery announced that it had been purchased by Megan and Derrick Cobb of the Dogtown cafe Sweet EM's Coffee & Ice Cream, who announced in a statement that they intended to reopen for retail sales in late August and continue wedding and custom cake sales sometime in the future.

It appears that they missed that mark by a few days. But with Sugaree's baked goods soon to be back in our stomachs, really, it's all good.
