Eckert's Farm to Host Extended Pop-Up Market in Rock Hill

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 4:30 pm

click to enlarge Fresh produce and products will be available at the Eckert's Farm pop-ups. - COURTESY ECKERT'S FARMS
Courtesy Eckert's Farms
Fresh produce and products will be available at the Eckert's Farm pop-ups.

When the spring weather starts to heat up, fresh fruit is arguably one of the signifiers of the impending summer solstice, hoisting farmer’s markets into the limelight. Eckert’s Farm (multiple locations including 2719 Eckert Orchard Lane, Millstadt, Illinois; 618-233-0513, eckerts.com) hosts a temporary farmer’s market each year in celebration of their fresh produce, and this year, they’ll be extending their season a little bit longer.

The farm has operated a pop-up market for more than 20 years, and this year it will be in Rock Hill at 9530 Manchester Road beginning May 12 and running until August 28.

“We love bringing our farm-fresh produce over to St. Louis, and after so many customers came to share their own excitement about the central location in Rock Hill last year, we knew we wanted to extend the season this year,” Vice President of Retail Operations Angie Eckert says in a statement. “We can’t wait to re-open the doors to the St. Louis community and stick around a bit longer to provide farm-fresh goods a bit closer for our friends and neighbors in the community.”

The shop will be stocked with the farms' produce and products from Eckert’s Country Store, including jams, jellies, muffins, fruit pies, dressings and more. Available produce will include asparagus and strawberries upon opening, blackberries in June, and peaches in July through mid-August.
click to enlarge The pop-up market will be in Rock Hill. - COURTESY ECKERT'S FARMS
Courtesy Eckert's Farms
The pop-up market will be in Rock Hill.
To launch the market, Eckert’s will also host a parking lot lunch party on May 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food trucks and other neighboring businesses, including Farotto's Pasta and Pizzeria, will attend. In honor of opening week, the pop-up market will run a 
buy one, get one 50 percent off apple cider vinaigrette dressing, apple butter (pint jar), sweet apple cider, strawberry salsa and peach halves special from May 12 through May 15.

The pop-up market is expected to have daily hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until its closure.

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

