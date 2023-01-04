Eckert's Launches Cozy Cider Cabin Pop-Up To Warm Up Your Winter

Proceeds will go to Heat Up St. Louis, a local organization that helps low-income residents with energy bills

By on Wed, Jan 4, 2023 at 1:43 pm

click to enlarge Eckert's will have all sorts of delicious treats on hand for its winter pop-up. - JOY MICHELLE PHOTOGRAPHY
JOY MICHELLE PHOTOGRAPHY
Eckert's will have all sorts of delicious treats on hand for its winter pop-up.

The weather outside may again be frightful, but a new pop-up bar from Eckert's Farm aims to brings some delight to the east side of the river this winter.

The Belleville, Illinois, farm announced Wednesday afternoon that it will be hosting a "Cozy Cider Cabin" pop-up each Thursday through Sunday beginning on January 12. The special event will see Eckert's Cider Shed, which opened over the summer, transported to the mountains for an immersive experience meant to evoke cabin living.

According to a press release, the Cider Shed will be decked out in rustic decor for the pop-up, and a special menu will include such tasty treats as butter boards, charcuterie and bison burgers. Naturally, cider will be on hand as well, perfect for cozying up to the fire with friends.

Best of all, proceeds from the pop-up will go toward the energy bills of our low-income neighbors through a partnership with Heat Up St. Louis. Reservations are $5 apiece to book, with all of that money being donated to the local charitable organization.

According to Eckert's President Chris Eckert, expanding use of the Cider Shed through special events and pop-ups is a "top priority" for the farm.

“We see the Cider Shed as an investment to the future — offering both family-friendly activities and new events for adults, like themed pop-up bars," Eckert said in a statement. "To transform the space into a cozy and fun atmosphere during our dreary winter months is a win for everyone, and most importantly it helps a very important cause through our partnership with Heat Up St. Louis.”

Eckert’s Cozy Cider Cabin will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Sunday through February 19. Guests can make reservations on the farm's website. Walk-ins are also welcome and will be admitted for just $5.

For more information, visit eckerts.com.

About The Author

Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill is editor at large for the Riverfront Times and he demands to be taken seriously, despite all evidence to the contrary. Follow him on Twitter at @rftmusic.
