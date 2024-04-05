  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
  1. Food & Drink
  2. Food & Drink News
St. Louis Wing Week Returns April 8-15, 2024

Kitchen Fire Closes Stella Blues Indefinitely

Fire broke out while the bar was open for business earlier this afternoon

By
Apr 5, 2024 at 4:11 pm
Stella Blues shows clear signs of damage after a kitchen fire on Friday, April 5.
Stella Blues shows clear signs of damage after a kitchen fire on Friday, April 5. ZOE MCKELVIE
Share on Nextdoor
Beloved Tower Grove South bar Stella Blues (3269 Morgan Ford Road) is closed indefinitely after fire broke out in the kitchen earlier this afternoon.

Bar manager Zoe McKelvie says the south city favorite was open for business when her phone started blowing up around 1:30 p.m., with employees, neighbors and friends all sharing news that the kitchen was engulfed in flames. "Apparently some sort of grease fire broke out in the kitchen," she says.

Patrons and staff were all evacuated without incident, she says. But while the building is still standing, the kitchen is not.

You can see the damage in the video below:


Suffice it to say, the bar is now closed indefinitely. McKelvie says staffers are trying to get their heads around what comes next. "The building at large is still standing, which is better than we would have expected," she says. "This is mostly a cleaning and rebuilding situation. But it's hard to say right now how long that will take."

McKelvie says the bar will have no choice but to rely on community support. "I have staff I can't pay" now that the place is closed, she says. She says Stella Blues fans should keep an eye out for a GoFundMe soon.

"We love our community as much as they love us," she says. "It will absolutely be our goal to get back to where we can serve them as fast as we possibly can. We're grateful for everyone's support. And we're still here — and have no intention of leaving."


Slideshow

The 100 Best Bars in St. Louis

Braden McMakin
The Gin Room Braden McMakin Braden McMakin Braden McMakin Braden McMakin Braden McMakin
Click to View 100 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Lion's Choice’s Newest Sandwich Was an Employee's Menu Hack

By Paula Tredway

Lion's Choice new Remix sandwich is on buttery Texas toast.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: March 2024

By Paula Tredway

New brunch spot the Pink Willow Cafe brings tasty breakfast fare and breezy vibes to Cottleville.

Bulrush's Rob Connoley Nominated in James Beard Awards Finalist Round

By Iain Shaw

Connoley is competing against five other chefs for the title of Best Chef: Midwest.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe