Lion's Choice’s Newest Sandwich Was an Employee's Menu Hack

Lion’s Choice is ready for Version 2.0 — and it's starting by giving one of its signature items an employee-inspired reboot.



The Original Roast Beef Sandwich remains on the menu, but now you can also order what it's calling the Remix: roast beef, two slices of Swiss cheese and a garlic aioli sauce sandwiched between two pieces of buttered Texas toast.



CEO Fred Burmer says the sandwich is just one piece of an "awakening" for the beloved St. Louis-based fast food company, which first debuted in 1967.

“I joined the Lion’s Choice team a year ago with 40 years of quick-service restaurant experience, and my first order of business was to hit the pavement and talk to as many locals as possible about the brand,” said CEO Fred Burmer in a statement. “I've encountered a range of sentiments about Lion’s Choice — from devoted fans to those surprised by our continued presence to others who are remarkably nostalgic for their experiences here. These conversations made it apparent that our next move would be a remix, an awakening so-to-speak, which sparked excitement for our entire team. Introducing ‘The Remix’ is a first step in a transformative journey, and we’re confident that it will delight both loyal customers and newcomers alike.”

In this new era, Lion’s Choice is departing from its 1967 tradition by allowing guests to customize how much roast beef they think they can handle on their sandwich. But our favorite part is the switch from the usual sesame seed bun for some golden, buttery Texas toast. (Definitely the right move.) Though the Texas toast is hard to beat, the new garlic aioli sauce is a win in our books.



Also worth noting: This is the first Lion's Choice sandwich to come with cheese, no need for a special request.

click to enlarge PAULA TREDWAY The Remix sandwich will be available at all Lion’s Choice locations beginning Tuesday, April 9.

The company says the Remix was directly inspired by a Lion’s Choice employee who shared their sandwich hack.

“An employee or two was making their sandwich on our Texas toast and got us a little intrigued, because who knows better than the folks in the kitchen,” says Director of Marketing Tina Bryan. “We took that and decided to introduce the garlic aioli and the cheese on the sandwich. I mean we think the Remix is stellar, it’s bold. We’re very happy with the responses we’ve gotten.”

The Remix is just the beginning of what’s to come at Lion’s Choice.

“We’re looking at our fries next,” says Bryan. “Not changing the recipe, but doing something like a loaded fry or maybe having different toppings. Because our brand is really known for its customization — our sauce bar, our seasonings, different cheeses, different breads — and so why can’t we do the same thing with our fries?"

The new sandwich ($6.49 sandwich or $11.59 meal) will be available at all Lion’s Choice locations beginning Tuesday, April 9.

