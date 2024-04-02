St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: March 2024

As March ends, we look back at the beloved restaurants we had to say goodbye to, but rejoice in the new spots we have to welcome.

First and foremost, the St. Louis sushi-burrito legend BLK MKT Eats closed its location at 9 South Vandeventer in the Central West End — breaking the hearts of many. But hearts will mend at their new location at 7356 Manchester Road in Maplewood.

Another exciting opening is that of Cottleville’s newest breakfast, brunch and lunch spot, Pink Willow Café (5523 Oak Street). The hotspot features a 35-foot, hand-painted willow tree mural, a touch of mid-century and a whole lot of pink. The cafe’s menu includes classics like pancakes, French toast and omelets, as well as some specialties like their house avocado toast. For lunch there's a rotating soup of the day, salads and their teriyaki buddha bowl, burger and grilled cheese.

Check out March’s openings and closings below:

Openings:

Ao&Co. at CAM (3750 Washington Avenue)

Bacaro (5105 Westwood Drive Ste. A, St. Peters)

BLK MKT Eats (7356 Manchester Road, Maplewood)

Brass Burger (3229 Washington Avenue, Midtown)

Donut Palace (3751 South Lindbergh Boulevard, Sunset Hills)

Eat Today (3201 South Grand Boulevard)

Esca (5095 Delmar Boulevard, Delmar Loop)

Intertwine Wine Bar (4710 Virginia Avenue, Dutchtown)

Milque Toast Bar (2924 South Jefferson Avenue, Benton Park)

Neon Greens (4176 Manchester Avenue, The Grove)

Pink Willow Café (5523 Oak Street, Cottleville)

Salt + Smoke (1386 Clarkson Clayton Center, Ellisville)

Steve's Meltdown (3730 Foundry Way, Midtown)

The Spilt Milk Café (mobile coffee bar)

La Finca Coffee (104 South Central Avenue, Eureka)

Cugino’s Craft Kitchen (10 Meadow Circle Drive, Lake St Louis)

Closings:

The Kitchen (14065 New Halls Ferry Road, Florissant)

CC's 2 Seriously Good (211 Village Square, Hazelwood)

BLK MKT Eats (9 South Vandeventer)

