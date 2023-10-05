St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2023

It was a relatively quiet month for both openings and closings

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 9:39 am

click to enlarge El Molino del Sureste has added family-style dishes to its menu.
Jessica Rogen
El Molino del Sureste has added family-style dishes to its menu.
September was a little quieter than August in terms of restaurant openings, but we still saw some real treasures pop up in St. Louis in the past month.

A big one is definitely El Molino del Sureste, the second concept from chef Alex Henry and his brother Jeff, who are the minds behind the St. Louis Foundry Food Hall spot Sureste. Like the latter, El Molino del Sureste focuses on dishes from their native Yucatan. It differs in the "el molino" part — an on-site mill where the Henrys grind corn to make their own masa that they are turning into tortillas, arepas and other delicious items. Those are sold not just to their customers at an on-site retail counter, but other restaurants around town too.

Less novel — because it's been a thing in St. Louis since 1980 — but just as exciting is the reemergence of the King & I, which reopened in Maplewood last month after closing its longtime South Grand spot. Tower Grove South residents were more than a bit sad to see it go, but we're consoled and relieved to see the beloved Thai restaurant reopen.

Openings
The Brothers Beer & Bourbon House, Creve Coeur & Sunset Hills
El Molino del Sureste, Southampton
King & I, Richmond Heights
Looking Meadow Cafe, Maplewood
Millwoods Sports Bar & Grill, Maryland Heights
Rated Test Kitchen, Downtown
Rollup Ice Cream & Eatery, Oakville
Sugaree Bakery, Clayton-Tamm
Steve's Hot Dogs, Enterprise Center, Downtown West
Videira Wine Bar, Midtown

Closings
Al-Tarboush Deli, University City
Baked Bear, St. Charles
Crispy Edge, Tower Grove South
Hanlen's Fine Meats & Catering, Kirkwood
Friends Bar & Grill, Downtown West
Navin's BBQ, Tower Grove East

Know of one we missed? Let us know in the comments.
Related
A selection of dishes from Navin's BBQ.

Navin's BBQ on South Grand to Close: If you want a last taste, you have until the end of service tomorrow

Related
Videira Wine Shop & Bar had its soft opening on Wednesday, September 20.

Videira Wine Shop & Bar Is Now Open in Midtown St. Louis: Mykel McIntosh's wine bar had its long awaited soft opening yesterday

Related
The King & I opens at 8039 Dale Avenue in Richmond Heights on Wednesday.

King & I Set to Reopen This Week in Richmond Heights: The Thai restaurant had been on South Grand since 1983

Related
Dogtown's Sugaree Bakery is open for online orders.

Dogtown's Beloved Sugaree Bakery Is Officially Back: We can't wait to get our hands on those famous pies


Email the author at [email protected]

Email the author at [email protected]

Mission Taco Joint Sued by the Mission Brand for Trademark Infringement

By Sarah Fenske

When you see St. Louis' Mission Taco Joint, do you think of Mission's tortillas or tacos?

