St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2023

A big one is definitely El Molino del Sureste, the second concept from chef Alex Henry and his brother Jeff, who are the minds behind the St. Louis Foundry Food Hall spot Sureste. Like the latter, El Molino del Sureste focuses on dishes from their native Yucatan. It differs in the "el molino" part — an on-site mill where the Henrys grind corn to make their own masa that they are turning into tortillas, arepas and other delicious items. Those are sold not just to their customers at an on-site retail counter, but other restaurants around town too.
Less novel — because it's been a thing in St. Louis since 1980 — but just as exciting is the reemergence of the King & I, which reopened in Maplewood last month after closing its longtime South Grand spot. Tower Grove South residents were more than a bit sad to see it go, but we're consoled and relieved to see the beloved Thai restaurant reopen.
Openings
The Brothers Beer & Bourbon House, Creve Coeur & Sunset Hills
El Molino del Sureste, Southampton
King & I, Richmond Heights
Looking Meadow Cafe, Maplewood
Millwoods Sports Bar & Grill, Maryland Heights
Rated Test Kitchen, Downtown
Rollup Ice Cream & Eatery, Oakville
Sugaree Bakery, Clayton-Tamm
Steve's Hot Dogs, Enterprise Center, Downtown West
Videira Wine Bar, Midtown
Closings
Al-Tarboush Deli, University City
Baked Bear, St. Charles
Crispy Edge, Tower Grove South
Hanlen's Fine Meats & Catering, Kirkwood
Friends Bar & Grill, Downtown West
Navin's BBQ, Tower Grove East
Know of one we missed? Let us know in the comments.
Email the author at [email protected]
