St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2023

click to enlarge Jessica Rogen El Molino del Sureste has added family-style dishes to its menu.

September was a little quieter than August in terms of restaurant openings, but we still saw some real treasures pop up in St. Louis in the past month.A big one is definitely El Molino del Sureste, the second concept from chef Alex Henry and his brother Jeff, who are the minds behind the St. Louis Foundry Food Hall spot Sureste. Like the latter, El Molino del Sureste focuses on dishes from their native Yucatan. It differs in the "el molino" part — an on-site mill where the Henrys grind corn to make their own masa that they are turning into tortillas, arepas and other delicious items. Those are sold not just to their customers at an on-site retail counter, but other restaurants around town too.Less novel — because it's been a thing in St. Louis since 1980 — but just as exciting is the reemergence of the King & I, which reopened in Maplewood last month after closing its longtime South Grand spot. Tower Grove South residents were more than a bit sad to see it go, but we're consoled and relieved to see the beloved Thai restaurant reopen.