King & I Set to Reopen This Week in Richmond Heights

The Thai restaurant had been on South Grand since 1983

By on Mon, Sep 18, 2023 at 1:05 pm

The King & I opens at 8039 Dale Avenue in Richmond Heights on Wednesday.
Courtesy Jasper Paul PR
The King & I opens at 8039 Dale Avenue in Richmond Heights on Wednesday.
Pretty soon, if you're shopping at the Galleria and you get peckish, it will basically be a crime to head down to the food court. That's because one of St. Louis' favorite Thai restaurants is opening its doors just a short drive away.

That's right: The King & I will be open at its new location at 8039 Dale Avenue in Richmond Heights come Wednesday. It takes the spot of what was formerly a Blaze Pizza (so long, LeBron fast food) but has been redesigned by Revel Architects.

The result is a 3,100-square-foot restaurant that will have 50 seats but will be primarily focused on takeout. The restaurant's menu will be the same as when it was in its longtime South Grand spot and will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as 4:30 to 9 p.m. from Wednesday through Monday.
The restaurant will primarily be focused on takeout but have seats for 50 guests.
Courtesy Jasper Paul PR
The restaurant will primarily be focused on takeout but have seats for 50 guests.
“My family and I are thrilled to finally announce the grand reopening date for King & I,” Shayn Prapaisilp, chief operating officer of Global Foods Group and representative for the ownership group of King & I, said in a statement. “We have been hard at work modernizing the King & I brand and are excited to share it with the community who has supported our family’s endeavors since opening this restaurant in 1983. We already feel the support from the Richmond Heights neighborhood and cannot wait to get back to serving customers again.”

The King & I closed its South Grand location in early August. It had been on that street, in various spots, since 1983.

Suchin Prapaisilp's father stands outside the original King & I location on opening day.

The King & I is leaving its longtime home on South Grand Boulevard for Richmond Heights.

The King & I is leaving its longtime home on South Grand Boulevard for Richmond Heights.

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
