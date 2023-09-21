Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Videira Wine Shop & Bar Is Now Open in Midtown St. Louis

Mykel McIntosh's wine bar had its long awaited soft opening yesterday

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 8:11 am

click to enlarge Videira Wine Shop & Bar had its soft opening on Wednesday, September 20. - RYAN KRULL
RYAN KRULL
Videira Wine Shop & Bar had its soft opening on Wednesday, September 20.
It's about a year later than anticipated, but Videira Wine Shop & Bar (2702 Locust Street) has finally opened its doors. The shop had its soft opening last night and plans to be open again tonight and tomorrow.

The spot is located next door to Filipino restaurant Kain Tayo in what should soon be a cluster of locally owned eateries just west of Jefferson Avenue in the shadow of Citypark Stadium.

Mykel McIntosh is excited to share her passion for wine with Videira's guests. - Courtesy of Videira Wine Shop & Bar
Courtesy of Videira Wine Shop & Bar
Mykel McIntosh is excited to share her passion for wine with Videira's guests.
Owner Mykel McIntosh previously worked at the Central West End hotspot Bait with Ceaira Jackson and Misha Sampson, who plan to open Nexus Cultural Cuisine and Craft Cocktails within the same block (and who posted tantalizing photos of their interior on Instagram this week, suggesting they may soon open as well). McIntosh previously told the RFT that the pair encouraged her to open her own wine bar and bottle shop.

"I said that I was thinking about opening a small wine and cheese shop one day, and they told me, 'If anyone should do it, you should. Do it!'" McIntosh said. "Out of anybody in my life, they really pushed me to get to this point."

She also told St. Louis Magazine around that same time that she envisioned a "mash-up of 33 Wine Bar and Brennan's." "I want people to say, ‘I love this place, and I can sit here for hours,’” she said, with plans to offer wine, beer, craft cocktails and a limited menu of small plates.

McIntosh had originally hoped to be open by last fall, but indicated by email this spring that "plumbing issues" had delayed those plans.

For now, Videira is open from 4 p.m. to midnight. See its Facebook page for more detail.
Slideshow

Rooftops, Patios, Waterfront Bars: The Best St. Louis Spots to Grab a Drink Outside

Jaime Lees
39 slides
Courtesy Angad Arts Hotel RFT file photo Courtesy Edera Italian Eatery Courtesy Bistro La Floraison Jaime Lees Jenna Jones
Click to View 39 slides

