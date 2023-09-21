Videira Wine Shop & Bar Is Now Open in Midtown St. Louis

The spot is located next door to Filipino restaurant Kain Tayo in what should soon be a cluster of locally owned eateries just west of Jefferson Avenue in the shadow of Citypark Stadium.
tantalizing photos of their interior on Instagram this week, suggesting they may soon open as well). McIntosh previously told the RFT that the pair encouraged her to open her own wine bar and bottle shop.
"I said that I was thinking about opening a small wine and cheese shop one day, and they told me, 'If anyone should do it, you should. Do it!'" McIntosh said. "Out of anybody in my life, they really pushed me to get to this point."
She also told St. Louis Magazine around that same time that she envisioned a "mash-up of 33 Wine Bar and Brennan's." "I want people to say, ‘I love this place, and I can sit here for hours,’” she said, with plans to offer wine, beer, craft cocktails and a limited menu of small plates.
McIntosh had originally hoped to be open by last fall, but indicated by email this spring that "plumbing issues" had delayed those plans.
For now, Videira is open from 4 p.m. to midnight. See its Facebook page for more detail.
