Flower Child Will Bring 'Good for You' Fast-Casual Food to Frontenac

It's the growing chain's first true Midwestern location

Mar 1, 2024 at 6:58 am
Flower Child serves customizable bowls, wraps, salads and mix-and-match veggies, grains, fruits and healthy proteins
Flower Child serves customizable bowls, wraps, salads and mix-and-match veggies, grains, fruits and healthy proteins COURTESY PHOTO
A well-respected Phoenix-based restaurant group is bringing one of its fast-growing concepts to Frontenac — its first Missouri location.

Flower Child, which is currently under construction in the previous home of a St. Louis Bread Co. at 10336 Clayton Road, right next to Frontenac Mall, has the same fast-casual vibes. But the offerings are much more California fresh than Midwestern carb-loading. The counter-service restaurant positions itself as "good for you" and accommodating to vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free eaters and more.

As such, highlights include the Mother Earth Bowl ("ancient grains," sweet potato, portobello mushroom, avocado, cucumber, broccoli pesto, charred onion, greens, red pepper miso vinaigrette and hemp seed). There's also gluten-free mac and cheese; chicken enchiladas with guajillo chile, smoked gouda, poblano cream, and organic black bean; and a Brussels Sprouts & Organic Kale salad with grapes, pink grapefruit, white cheddar, smoked almond, apple cider vinaigrette and organic apples, naturally.

click to enlarge By summer, the fast-casual Flower Child will have 30 restaurants in 12 states. - COURTESY OF FLOWER CHILD
COURTESY OF FLOWER CHILD
By summer, the fast-casual Flower Child will have 30 restaurants in 12 states.

Fox Restaurant Concepts says it's been looking for a way to bring Flower Child to the Midwest (the only other location that could conceivably be considered Midwestern is in Oklahoma, and therefore only Midwestern from the perspective of people in Phoenix).

"We are thrilled to bring Flower Child to St. Louis," said Sam Fox, Fox Restaurant Concepts founder. "Frontenac has been on our radar for quite some time due to its central location within St. Louis County, easy accessibility, and lively community.”

The restaurant plans to be open by summer and offer lunch and dinner seven days a week. Fox Restaurants says it will hire 80 workers to bring you all that organic gourmet goodness.

Sarah Fenske
Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
