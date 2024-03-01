St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: February 2024

February broke our hearts a little with the closure of the beloved Sunday Best in the Central West End and Chicken Out in Kirkwood, some tasty chicken staples that will be missed (though if you find yourself in need of a Sunday Best fix, you can still find them at Citypark).



But, as a mangled version of the saying goes, when God closes two chicken joints, he opens a chicken joint. Thus we are excited for the opening of the new location of Chuck’s Hot Chicken (3155 South Kingshighway Boulevard), which specializes in Nashville-style spicy bird fare. The franchise, with other locations in Rock Hill, O’Fallon and Wichita, Kansas, offers hand-breaded, cooked-to-order chicken with an array of spice levels — 0 being for the babies and 6 for those looking for a major kick.

Another long-awaited opening is that of Up Late (6197 Delmar Boulevard) in the Delmar Loop. On the heels of considerable success with its first location at 1904 South Vandeventer Avenue, the team behind Up Late continues to fulfill all our late-night breakfast sandwich, taco and donut cravings.

So though we had a few hard goodbyes, we've got some exciting newcomers as well. Our full list is below:

Openings:

Up Late (6197 Delmar Boulevard)

The Shaved Duck (2900 Virginia Avenue)

Motor Town Pizza (8029 Dale Avenue, Richmond Heights)

Chuck’s Hot Chicken (3155 South Kingshighway Boulevard)

Amaizing Arepa Bar (500 North 14th Street)

Smoke & Kettle (5420 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights, Illinois)

Hot Pizza Cold Beer (610 Washington Avenue)

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop (9532 Manchester Road)

Drake’s Come Play (8135 Dale Avenue)

Mr. Souvlaki (3301 Meramec Street)

Boba Cha Cha (7403 Manchester Road, Maplewood)

Cate Zone Chinese Cafe (24 Four Seasons Shopping Center, Chesterfield)

Manileño (3611 Juniata Street)

Sauce on the Side (6155 Trace Parkway Drive, Edwardsville, Illinois)

Southern Grace Coffee (20 Meadows Circle Drive, Lake Saint Louis)

Closings:

Chicken Out, Kirkwood

Sunday Best, St. Louis

222 Artisan Bakery & Cafe, Edwardsville, Illinois

Cursed Bikes & Coffee, University City

Weber’s Front Row, Webster Groves

Blue Violet, Edwardsville, Illinois

Know of one we missed? Let us know in the comments.

[email protected]