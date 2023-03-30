Former Cardinal Todd Stottlemyre Brings Poké to Ballpark Village

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Former Cardinals pitcher Todd Stottlemyre stands in front of Kobito Poké, the restaurant line he co-founded.

There are your classic ballpark eats: peanuts in a too-tall bag, extra-salted and buttered-up pretzels, dogs with all the fixings, or a cold beer (or two or three — we don’t judge). But St. Louis has a new food item to add to the rooster that’s sure to be an instant classic: Poké bowls.

Former Cardinals pitcher Todd Stottlemyre brings the trendy dish to Ballpark Village this week with the addition of Koibito Poké (601 Clark Avenue). It’s one of four new food concepts — including Katie’s Pizza, Pasta and Osteria as well as Condado Tacos — that joined this spring season.

Poké bowls hail from Hawaii. The dish, which contains a base of rice topped with marinated raw fish, vegetables and seasonings, shows the influence of Japanese culture on the islands. At Kobito, poké means ‘love’ — that’s what the restaurant’s name translates to in Japanese.

Koibito bills its offerings as fresh, clean, whole foods that not only taste good but are also packed with nutrients. The 1,500-square-foot restaurant is open daily beginning at 11 a.m. today for Opening Day.

“At Ballpark Village, our goal is to offer guests a wide variety of dining and entertainment options,” said Mike LaMartina, chief operating officer for Ballpark Village, in a statement. “The addition of Koibito Poké adds to our great lineup of dining options for visitors and residents of Ballpark Village as well as to the larger Downtown St. Louis neighborhood.”

The menu features four signature bowls that can be customized to include a variety of ingredients, including fresh tuna, chicken, tofu and vegetables.





click to enlarge SARAH LOVETT The Koibito Poke bowl.

If you’re in the mood for poké all the time, you’re in luck — this isn’t Koibito’s first time up to bat. Koibito Poké opened its first St. Louis location in Des Peres in September 2022, and a third location is slated to open in Warson Woods later this year.

Koibito comes from a familiar face for Cardinals nation. The restaurant was co-founded by former St. Louis Cardinals member Stottlemyre, who pitched for the Redbirds from 1996 to 1998. He played 85 games for the St. Louis’ team, including eight complete games.

Stottlemyre was born and raised in Yakima, Washington, far closer to the Hawaiian islands than we are in the Midwest. However, he joins some favorites around town such as Poke Doke or Hello Poke at the City Foundry.

Stottlemyre may have had his start in America's favorite pastime but has for the past 21 years become a financial guru. He serves on the board for several companies, is a member of ACN inc., has founded a hedge fund and has been an analyst for Merrill Lynch.

LaMartina is excited to have a former Cardinal join the ranks of the Village.

“The fact that a Cardinals alumni calls Ballpark Village home makes this grand opening even more exciting for us,” he said.