Gerard Craft to Open Underground Cocktail Lounge at City Foundry St. Louis

Courtesy Photo Delicious drinks will await if you brave this tunnel.

City Foundry's offerings arguably already cover a wide sampling of great food and drink. But that's just above ground.Soon, however, the Midtown destination will be able to boast an impressive underground offering as well. Today, celebrated chef Gerard Craft's Niche Food Group announced that it will open an underground speakeasy in the tunnels beneath City Foundry. Named None of the Above, the lounge will serve upscale cocktails that use high-end spirits and "first-to-market culinary equipment." It's slated to open some time later this year.“We sought to create a place that can provide an indulgent escape and offer an experience capable of quieting the typical day-to-day distractions and noise," Craft said in a statement. “We’ve put careful thought into every aspect of None of the Above, from the rich design to the curated artwork. You’ll be fully transported and immersed in what feels like another reality.”The aforementioned tunnels were originally used for electrical services and have since been restored. The walkway to None of the Above will be somewhat hidden, with enough clues to allow thirsty St. Louisans to discover it for themselves.Niche Food Group Bar Manager Fionna Gemzon will head up the lounge's beverage program.None of the Above will be Niche Food Group's fourth concept at City Foundry, which include not only the main bar in the dining hall, Kitchen Bar, but also Expat BBQ and Fordo's Killer Pizza.