Get Crunk This Summer: Schnucks Is Selling Sunny D Vodka Seltzers

It's going to be the drink of the season

By on Tue, Apr 18, 2023 at 9:07 am

All of your childhood dreams are coming true. First of all, recreational weed is legal and the edible options at local weed stores are outstanding. So not only can eating candy get you high, but now drinking Sunny D can get you drunk? What a wonderful world.

Check out this new product at Schnucks. It’s something that you only dared to dream about before: Sunny D Vodka Seltzer.


That’s right, it’s basically a pre-mixed kiddie-flavored screwdriver in a can and it’s definitely going to be the drink of summer. Imagine showing up to a party with a grip of this stuff. Everybody would flip out. Can’t you just see yourself sipping one by the pool? Or drinking one while barbecuing a pork steak in the sun? Or chugging one out of your trunk to pregame in the parking garage before heading into a Cards game?

Cans are sold in four-packs and each drink is 4.5% alcohol per volume. We bet is tastes like nostalgia and instant regret. Basically, we can’t wait to try some.

Bottoms up, St. Louis.
About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
