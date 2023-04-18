Get Crunk This Summer: Schnucks Is Selling Sunny D Vodka Seltzers

Check out this new product at Schnucks. It’s something that you only dared to dream about before: Sunny D Vodka Seltzer.
That’s right, it’s basically a pre-mixed kiddie-flavored screwdriver in a can and it’s definitely going to be the drink of summer. Imagine showing up to a party with a grip of this stuff. Everybody would flip out. Can’t you just see yourself sipping one by the pool? Or drinking one while barbecuing a pork steak in the sun? Or chugging one out of your trunk to pregame in the parking garage before heading into a Cards game?
Cans are sold in four-packs and each drink is 4.5% alcohol per volume. We bet is tastes like nostalgia and instant regret. Basically, we can’t wait to try some.
Bottoms up, St. Louis.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter