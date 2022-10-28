Get Unlimited Mac and Cheese at the Mac & Cheese Throwdown

click to enlarge
A mac and cheese sample from the RFT's third annual Mac and Cheese Throwdown.
Who has the best mac and cheese in St. Louis? That’s what the Mac & Cheese Throwdown is seeking to find out.
On Saturday, November 12, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the fifth annual Mac & Cheese Throwdown will take over The Moto Museum in Midtown. Some of St. Louis’ favorite restaurants will put their mac and cheese recipes up against one another.

Riverfront Times
The fifth annual Mac & Cheese takes place in The Moto Museum on November 12.
More restaurants are being added daily, but so far the restaurants throwing down include The Blue Duck, BEAST Craft BBQ, Love At First Bite, Hogtown Smokehouse, The Crooked Boot, Salt + Smoke, Navin’s BBQ, The Midwestern, Wheelhouse, The Gramophone, Doggie Mac’s, SuperSmokers BBQ + Cajun, Ott's Tavern, Taco Drip and Seamus McDaniel's.
Attendees will serve as taste-testers, voting for their favorite, leaving only one restaurant with a championship belt. In addition to an unlimited mac and cheese buffet, the event will also include an open bar.
Tickets cost $45 for people 21 and over. Part of the proceeds will go toward the River City Journalism Fund,
an organization dedicated to investing in local journalism.
For more information, visit the Mac and Cheese Throwdown event website
