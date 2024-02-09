Telva at the Ridge Becomes Webster Groves’ New Hot Spot

The Nalic brothers’ new coffee shop is a Bosnian-inflected destination on Gore Avenue

By on Fri, Feb 9, 2024 at 6:00 am

Telva at the Ridge is filled with beautiful greenery and historic charm.
Photo by Paula Tredway
Telva at the Ridge is filled with beautiful greenery and historic charm.

Tel-va: The Turkish word for the grounds left at the bottom of the cup, which in turn can be used for fortune telling. 

Or, in another sense, the perfect name for the Nalics’ new Webster Grove coffee shop, Telva on the Ridge (60 North Gore Avenue), which opened on January 10.

“It's said when you finish your coffee cup to turn it upside down, let the coffee grounds run down the sides, and then you can read your fortune with those coffee rounds,” says co-owner Emir Nalic. “A coffee shop having that type of coffee [Bosnian] here, you know, it just made sense.” 

Entering the cafe, you’re immediately struck with the old charm of the building with its brick walls and beautifully finished hardwood floors paired with intricate, colorful Bosnian ćilims as artwork as well as Bosnian copper coffee sets, beautiful china, intricate decor and plenty of calming, serene greenery. There’s also a big hasma symbol, which is a sign known for its protection, power and strength, located on the wall near the bathroom.

The new Webster Grove coffee shop, Telva at the Ridge, opened January 10.
Photo by Paula Tredway
The new Webster Grove coffee shop, Telva at the Ridge, opened January 10.

“My brother and I, we’re from Bosnia, and everybody drinks coffee there all the time,” Nalic says. “It’s their favorite pastime, if you’re not sitting at a cafe, you're working at a cafe.”

Nalic says once Rolling Ridge Nursery approached him and his brother Edo to suggest the space, they knew immediately they wanted to create a coffee shop within it. They turned to Edo’s wife Loryn Nalic (with whom Edo co-owns Balkan Treat Box) and sous chef Jen Barrs to make the vision a reality.

“Having great people like Jen and Loryn to work with us — the food just came naturally,” he says. “It started off with some open-faced sandwiches and then some pastries, then Jen wanted to do this scone. So now we are more of a restaurant that has coffee.”

Telva at the Ridge serves Bosnian-style coffee.
Spencer Pernikoff
Telva at the Ridge serves Bosnian-style coffee.

Barrs says the shop currently has a set menu but they will bring on some special treats with a Bosnian spin now and again.

The pastries menu includes the Telva Baklava ($5), the Telva cookie ($5), sesame oat coconut cookie ($2), tahini bun ($8) and more. For its food menu, Telva has the breakfast Sendvic ($12), which consists of fresh bread, egg and cheese; Sloppy Mustafa ($14), which includes moussaka-seasoned beef, cheese, egg and oregano; Cilbir, or Turkish eggs ($13), which is two eggs, garlic yogurt, tomato-chile brown butter and herbs; and more. Their drink menu consists of a variety of coffee and teas such as Bosnian kahva, cupavac latte, americano, cappuccino, frappe, spiced rose tea, fresh mint tea, hot chocolate and more.

Barrs says her favorite on the sweet side of the menu is the brown butter semolina spice cookies. “On the savory side, in this cold weather, I enjoy the Sloppy Mustafa, which is kind of our take on the Sloppy Joe. It comes with a salt bag on top. It's really comforting, and it's been very popular.”

As for Emir Nalic, he enjoys the Telva cookie.

“I think they are probably the best thing,” he says. “If you ask the customers, the sour cherry basil scone is the most popular item. On the savory side, I really love the avocado toast and the breakfast sendvic.”

Telva will also include an events space that can be booked for up to 80 guests.

Telva is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

