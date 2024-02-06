Insomnia Cookies to Open in Soulard's Old Boardwalk Waffles

Insomnia Cookies confirms that it will open a new outlet at 1001 Russell Boulevard later this spring. The store will be Insomnia's fourth in St. Louis.
The storefront, located between Menard and Ninth streets, was previously home to a location of Boardwalk Waffles, a homegrown chain that grew quickly only to collapse in a flurry of lawsuits and allegations of non-payment of rent.
That included a lawsuit over the Soulard location. The property owners on Russell filed suit last March, alleging that owner Eric Moore had been notified two months earlier that he was in default for nonpayment and owed $75,000, yet had refused to leave the premises.
Moore, however, claimed that the building's owner had ripped the door from its hinges and stolen his safe.
The parties settled the lawsuit in May, court records show. The Soulard location closed soon after, along with the Maplewood flagship and an outlet in south county. Other locations, including one planned in Midtown and one planned for South Grand, never opened.
Maybe burn some sage before baking the first batch of cookies?
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed