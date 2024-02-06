Insomnia Cookies to Open in Soulard's Old Boardwalk Waffles

Maybe burn some sage?

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 1:02 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Insomnia's "S'mores Delux." - PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
PHOTO BY MABEL SUEN
Insomnia's "S'mores Delux."
One year after an ugly falling out with a previous tenant, a Soulard storefront will see new life as a cookie shop.

Insomnia Cookies confirms that it will open a new outlet at 1001 Russell Boulevard later this spring. The store will be Insomnia's fourth in St. Louis.

The storefront, located between Menard and Ninth streets, was previously home to a location of Boardwalk Waffles, a homegrown chain that grew quickly only to collapse in a flurry of lawsuits and allegations of non-payment of rent.

That included a lawsuit over the Soulard location. The property owners on Russell filed suit last March, alleging that owner Eric Moore had been notified two months earlier that he was in default for nonpayment and owed $75,000, yet had refused to leave the premises.

Moore, however, claimed that the building's owner had ripped the door from its hinges and stolen his safe.

The parties settled the lawsuit in May, court records show. The Soulard location closed soon after, along with the Maplewood flagship and an outlet in south county. Other locations, including one planned in Midtown and one planned for South Grand, never opened.

Maybe burn some sage before baking the first batch of cookies?

Related
The new Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream features the same vibrant aesthetic as the original Maplewood store.

Boardwalk Waffles’ Expansion Plans Are Embroiled in Lawsuits: The St. Louis-based ice cream sandwich eatery has been sued by four different landlords

Related
Former Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream location now advertised as for lease.

Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream Closes Maplewood Shop: The waffle empire continues to crumble

Related
Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream's former shop on Telegraph Road in south county.

Boardwalk Waffles Closes Final Location in South County: At one point, the embattled waffle and ice cream chain was being sued by four different landlords


Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of the RFT and its sister papers. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and continues to host its Legal Roundtable, as well participating as an occasional panelist on Nine PBS' Donnybrook. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Comet Bakery Offers Dazzling Croissants in Kirkwood

By Jessica Rogen

Comet Bakery sells croissants, cookies, danishes and coffee in Kirkwood.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2024

By Paula Tredway

360 Westport

The Reinvented Dressel's Is a Rare Treat, With Favorites Both Old and New

By Alexa Beattie

Dressel's pretzel, shown with the Welsh rarebit, is justly legendary.

Blues, Bourbon and Beer Are Coming to Downtown St. Louis

By Paula Tredway

Charles "Skeet" Rogers will be performing live at the Blues, Bourbon and Beer event on Thursday, February 22.

Also in Food & Drink

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: January 2024

By Paula Tredway

360 Westport

The Reinvented Dressel's Is a Rare Treat, With Favorites Both Old and New

By Alexa Beattie

Dressel's pretzel, shown with the Welsh rarebit, is justly legendary.

For John Perkins, Creating the Brilliant Sunday Best Meant Letting Go

By Cheryl Baehr

Sunday Best

Black Salt Adds Magnificent Indian Cuisine to Chesterfield

By Cheryl Baehr

Black Salt’s offerings include a kale and guava salad, pani puri, zafrani lamb chops, lahori murgh, katlama naan and lime soda.
More

Digital Issue

January 31, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us