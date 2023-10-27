Boardwalk Waffles Closes Final Location in South County

At one point, the embattled waffle and ice cream chain was being sued by four different landlords

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 9:34 am

click to enlarge Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream's former shop on Telegraph Road in south county.
RYAN KRULL
Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream's former shop on Telegraph Road in south county.
The last outpost of the Boardwalk Waffles empire has shuttered.

A visit to the ice cream and waffle spot's former south county location at 4348 Telegraph Road found it to be closed and without its former signage.

Eric Moore opened his first Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream in Maplewood in 2017, and the idea of a scoop of ice cream served atop a waffle seemed to be a hit.

But then in April, the RFT reported that Boardwalk's expansion throughout the metro region was mired in delays and legal action. At the time, the company that operated Boardwalk had been sued by four different landlords.

Moore said then that his company expanded too fast. "We got ourselves caught up in a situation, but we’re hitting summertime, and we’ll get ourselves out of the situation,” he said. He also threatened to sue the paper for libel.

Summertime did little to fix the waffle shop's woes. Boardwalk subsequently closed up its South Grand, Soulard and flagship Maplewood locations one after the next. A planned Midtown storefront never opened for business.

With the south county location now gone, too, St. Louisans will have to go elsewhere for their waffle and ice cream fix. Maybe Clementine's can start stocking Egos or Uncle Bill's pints of Häagen-Dazs.

Former Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream location now advertised as for lease.

Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream Closes Maplewood Shop: The waffle empire continues to crumble

The new Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream features the same vibrant aesthetic as the original Maplewood store.

Boardwalk Waffles' Expansion Plans Are Embroiled in Lawsuits: The St. Louis-based ice cream sandwich eatery has been sued by four different landlords

Dave McCreery operated Tower Grove Creamery for years, but the storefront at South Grand Boulevard and Arsenal Street has been dark since last June.

Boardwalk Waffles Departs South Grand Space Following Dispute: A new business will be announced soon for the space that has been dormant for a year


