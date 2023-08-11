Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream Closes Maplewood Shop

The dessert spot is known both for delighting customers with scoops of ice cream served between two waffles as well as, more recently, aggravating landlords by not paying rent and failing to get stores up and running.
Boardwalk first opened shop in Maplewood in 2017. Three years later it moved to a bigger space at Manchester Avenue and Sutton Boulevard. Now, along with vestigial Boardwalk signage, large "for lease" announcements have been posted in the store's windows.
Earlier this summer, the Boardwalk location in Soulard closed for business as well after a protracted dispute with the owners of the building it operated out of on Russell Boulevard.
In April, the Riverfront Times reported that in the past year and a half, the company that operates Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream had been sued by four different landlords throughout St. Louis for not paying rent, including the owners of the building it leased space from in Maplewood. At the time, owner Eric Moore told the RFT that problems stemmed from the company expanding too fast, but that things between him and the Maplewood landlord were “just fine.”
The specific circumstances that led to the closure of the Maplewood store are unknown.
Last spring, a frustrated South Grand building owner who leased space to Moore's company hung a banner of apology to his neighbors saying that he felt compelled to do so after months passing without a store opening. Boardwalk has since pulled out of that location, and the space at Grand and Arsenal is available for lease.
An announced Boardwalk in Midtown also has yet to open, but Boardwalk's south county location on Telegraph Road is still open for business.
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed