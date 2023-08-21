Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Gregg's Bar and Grill Has Closed After 48 Years in North St. Louis

The Near North Riverfront spot was one of the RFT's Best 100 Bars

By on Mon, Aug 21, 2023 at 8:14 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gregg's Bar and Grill was in a building that's been a bar for more than a century. - ROSALIND EARLY
ROSALIND EARLY
Gregg's Bar and Grill was in a building that's been a bar for more than a century.
A beloved spot in the industrial Near North Riverfront neighborhood for 48 years, Gregg's Bar and Grill (4400 North Broadway) has closed its doors.

The eatery first closed on July 31 for what the owner suggested was a temporary "staff shortage."  But that closure continued the following week, and late last night, the bar's owner posted on Facebook that the closure would be permanent.

"To the many great guests of Gregg's. It has been truly a great honor and pleasure to have been able to serve you for the last 48 years," he wrote. "I have enjoyed the times we have spent together. The great friends that I have from Gregg's will always warm my heart. All the long days and long hours have been for you."

He continued, "Closing down. This was not an easy decision. The last 3 years have been tough on many businesses. Gregg's was very fortunate. We worked extremely hard to overcome many obstacles. However some things are out of our control. This is not goodbye but a see you later. THANK YOU ALL FOR HELPING MY FAMILY."

Gregg's was among the RFT's Best Neighborhood Bars in St. Louis as well as last month's 100 Best Bars in St. Louis.  Located in an 1874 storefront, it drew a blue-collar clientele and earned raves for its fried chicken and its baby back ribs.

As we wrote in 2019, "This is a realm of beer and burgers, of generous fish sandwiches and perfect onion rings. It's a place that attracts diverse characters and old friends, everyone from cops to construction workers to nearby neighborhood residents. Amid the area's industrial sprawl, some call this place an oasis, but the warmth within doesn't evoke a desert. There is a richness here, wealth measured in food and drink that remain consistent across years. It's more like a garden, an Eden where temptation comes from a bottle of whiskey — but the only sin is failing to partake."

We'll miss Gregg's.
Slideshow

The 100 Best Bars in St. Louis

Braden McMakin
100 slides
The Gin Room Braden McMakin Braden McMakin Braden McMakin Braden McMakin Braden McMakin
Click to View 100 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Fields Foods Employees Say They Knew Nothing of 'Employee Group' Plans

By Sarah Fenske

The Fields Foods on DeBaliviere announced a "temporary pause" on July 31.

Three Little Monkeys Brings Great Pizza and '80s and '90s Vibes to Morgan Ford

By Ryan Krull

Three Little Monkeys is now open on at 3172 Morgan Ford Road.

The Wood Shack Is Now Bigger — With an Expanded Menu

By Nina Giraldo

The Wood Shack is now open in the former Twisted Ranch space.

Locoz Tacoz Is More Than a Delicious Taco Spot

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes from Locoz Tacoz including street tacos, burritos, tortas, esquites, quesadillas and more.

Also in Food & Drink

Locoz Tacoz Is More Than a Delicious Taco Spot

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes from Locoz Tacoz including street tacos, burritos, tortas, esquites, quesadillas and more.

Kain Tayo Brings Delicious Filipino Classics to Midtown

By Cheryl Baehr

Dishes include watermelon juice, halo-halo, sisig nachos, chicken adobo, sizzling sisig, lumpia, sinigang na baboy and lechon kawali.

King & I to Close South Grand Location This Month

By Jessica Rogen

Suchin Prapaisilp’s father stands outside the original King & I location on opening day.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: July 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Idol Wolf seafood dish.
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us