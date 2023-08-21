Gregg's Bar and Grill Has Closed After 48 Years in North St. Louis

click to enlarge
ROSALIND EARLY
Gregg's Bar and Grill was in a building that's been a bar for more than a century.
A beloved spot in the industrial Near North Riverfront neighborhood for 48 years, Gregg's Bar and Grill (4400 North Broadway) has closed its doors.
The eatery first closed on July 31 for what the owner suggested was a temporary "staff shortage." But that closure continued the following week, and late last night, the bar's owner posted on Facebook
that the closure would be permanent.
"To the many great guests of Gregg's. It has been truly a great honor and pleasure to have been able to serve you for the last 48 years," he wrote. "I have enjoyed the times we have spent together. The great friends that I have from Gregg's will always warm my heart. All the long days and long hours have been for you."
He continued, "Closing down. This was not an easy decision. The last 3 years have been tough on many businesses. Gregg's was very fortunate. We worked extremely hard to overcome many obstacles. However some things are out of our control. This is not goodbye but a see you later. THANK YOU ALL FOR HELPING MY FAMILY."
Gregg's was among the RFT's Best Neighborhood Bars in St. Louis
as well as last month's 100 Best Bars in St. Louis
. Located in an 1874 storefront, it drew a blue-collar clientele and earned raves for its fried chicken and its baby back ribs.
As we wrote in 2019, "This is a realm of beer and burgers, of generous fish sandwiches and perfect onion rings. It's a place that attracts diverse characters and old friends, everyone from cops to construction workers to nearby neighborhood residents. Amid the area's industrial sprawl, some call this place an oasis, but the warmth within doesn't evoke a desert. There is a richness here, wealth measured in food and drink that remain consistent across years. It's more like a garden, an Eden where temptation comes from a bottle of whiskey — but the only sin is failing to partake."
We'll miss Gregg's.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed