In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis

It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries

By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 9:11 am

There are 385 In-N-Out locations in the United States, but not one of them exists east of Texas… yet.

Soon the In-N-Out Burger chain will be headed east, and our neighbors in Tennessee are going to get the first one built outside of Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Texas or Utah. In-N-Out is starting the process of opening in Franklin, Tennessee, which is 25 miles south of Nashville and less than a five-hour drive from St. Louis. We mapped it and it’s a 4 hour and 41 minute drive from the Gateway Arch, but 328 miles isn’t far at all to drive for animal-style fries,

In-N-Out has remained a primarily west coast business for years because of the quality control standards the company imposes on itself. As a rule, In-N-Out doesn’t build restaurants that are more than 500 miles from its distribution centers. That means that it’s not easy just to pop up a new restaurant in a new state, it requires quite a bit of planning (and building) beforehand.

The company is planning to construct a 100,000 square foot office space in Franklin that is projected to cost over $125 million. The project is expected to create close to 300 new jobs in the area and In-N-Out is planning to open its first location in Tennessee in 2026.

"We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes," Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out owner and president said. "In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our associate family and serve even more amazing customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas."

Did you see that? “Surrounding areas.” That’s us! Come on over to Missouri, In-N-Out! Our door is always open.
