London Tea Room Files Lawsuit Over New Downtown West Space

The London Tea Room's Tower Grove South location.
The London Tea Room may be regretting having made its October move from Tower Grove South to Downtown West.
The relocation was in part motivated by the bigger space and a proximity to the new St. Louis City SC soccer stadium. However, according to the St. Louis Business Journal
, the Tea Room filed a lawsuit last month claiming the space on Locust Street it moved into was not as advertised.
The lawsuit says that 40 percent of the space leased has not passed city inspection, including swaths of the first and second floors as well as parts of its patio and second floor balcony.
In total, the tea room says in court filings that it's the landlords fault that the business is not able to get proper permits for around 6,600 square feet of the entire space on Locust.
London Tea Room owner Jackie James tells the Business Journal
that things have been "very stressful" since the move.
As the suit works its way through court, the Tea Room will remain open Wednesday through Sunday.
The tea room was previously located downtown before moving to Tower Grove South in 2013.
