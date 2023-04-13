CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Mission Taco Joint to Open Town and Country Location

The 7,500-foot space will accommodate 160 guests in the restaurant and bar

By on Thu, Apr 13, 2023 at 11:24 am

click to enlarge A rendering of a forthcoming Mission Taco Joint in the Clayton Village Shopping Center.
Rendering by SPACE Architecture + Design
Mission Taco Joint will open a new location in the Clayton Village Shopping Center.

Mission Taco Joint is on a tear. The 10-year-old restaurant chain has just announced another new opening.

In addition to a Busch Stadium spot that started serving on Cardinals Opening Day, the West Coast-style taco spot announced this week that it would open a location in the Clayton  Village Shopping Center (1000 Woods Mill Plaza, Town and Country). The restaurant company's ninth location, it's set to open in late 2023.

“Between opening a concession stand at Busch Stadium, the St. Charles arcade and event space, and our soon-to-open location in Leawood, Kansas, this has been a big year for us so far,” co-owner Adam Tilford said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring Mission Taco Joint’s menu favorites and famous margaritas to Town and Country. We hope to make it an integral part of the community where family and friends can enjoy quality food and genuine hospitality.”

Related
Tacos on a plate.

St. Louis Standards: Mission Taco Joint Is a Good Time for All: For a decade, the Mexi-Cali restaurants have been winning St. Louis hearts — and stomachs


The large space (7,500 square feet, hello!) is being designed by SPACE Architecture + Design and will accommodate 160 guests in the restaurant and bar, with a private event space that will fit another 72 individuals.

The menu at the new Mission Taco Joint will feature the same Mexi-Cali dishes that have endeared the chain to St. Louisans, and the bar will focus on agave spirits-focused cocktails, with multiple margarita options as well as drinks like the Zombie, a tiki-inspired cocktail with rum, cinnamon syrup, bitters and a flaming pineapple garnish.

All in all, the new spot promises to deliver the experience locals have come to love.

"When people go to Mission, it's not just to get a quick bite or to have this amazing five-star culinary dinner; it's for the experience," Tilford told the RFT in March. "There's a bit of everything; it's a combination of food, cocktails, the environment and the feeling you get."

