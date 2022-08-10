Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

New Hi-Pointe Drive-In in Ballwin To Serve 'Greatest Hits' Only

The Ballwin spot will focus on burgers, fries and shakes

By on Wed, Aug 10, 2022 at 2:15 pm


Cheeseburgers from Hi-Pointe Drive-In.
Mabel Suen
Simple items are the goal for the micro-menu location.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In is going back to the basics in Ballwin.

A Little Hi (15069 Manchester Road, Ballwin; hipointedrivein.com) is expected to come to the area in the fall. Micro-menu items will "highlight the greatest hits" of Hi-Pointe Drive-In locations, focusing specifically on Hi-Pointe’s signature burgers, fries, and shakes. The Frisco melt and the menu mainstay Smash Burger are some examples of what main courses will look like, while homemade milkshakes include the Jungle Love Ore-Oreo. A rotating menu of "over-the-top" burger options will still be offered, as well.

“Since we opened our first location in 2017, we have pushed the limits of your typical burger joint from our chef-driven take on burgers to our outrageous specials,” co-owner Ben Hillman says in a statement. “We’re going back to the basics to focus on what we do best — quality burgers, shakes and fries. Sometimes, the best things come in small packages.”

The new location will be 2,000 square feet, compared to its sister locations which are around or larger than 3,000 square feet.

click to enlarge A rendering of the new Hi-Pointe Drive-In location will look like.
Courtesy Hi-Pointe Drive-In
A rendering of what the new location will look like.

A Little Hi joins four additional locations in the Hi-Pointe Drive-In chain. Hillman says they're hoping to expand the concept into additional smaller spaces in the future so more of their fans can get "a little Hi."

"No matter how small our new restaurants might be, we will always bring big energy and exceptional food," Hillman says. "We are very excited to bring A Little Hi to our friends in Ballwin this fall."

When the Ballwin location opens in the fall, operating hours will be similar to its siblings, running from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
Food & Drink Slideshows

Cuban sandwich with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles.

Sandwiches From Havana's Cuisine are a Revelation [PHOTOS]
Egg (2200 Gravois Avenue; 314-202-8244) Read Cheryl Baehr's review here.

Must-Try Breakfast and Brunch Spots in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
DuckBill's signature dish is Chooch's popcorn chicken.

The Eat DuckBill Food Counter Inside Platypus Serves Perfect Snack Food [PHOTOS]
Naughty Bits is a newcomer to the St. Louis food scene.

Naughty Bits STL Gets Creative With Its Waffles [NSFW PHOTOS]

