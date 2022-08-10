New Hi-Pointe Drive-In in Ballwin To Serve 'Greatest Hits' Only

Mabel Suen Simple items are the goal for the micro-menu location.

click to enlarge Courtesy Hi-Pointe Drive-In A rendering of what the new location will look like.

Hi-Pointe Drive-In is going back to the basics in Ballwin.is expected to come to the area in the fall. Micro-menu items will "highlight the greatest hits" of Hi-Pointe Drive-In locations, focusing specifically on Hi-Pointe’s signature burgers, fries, and shakes. The Frisco melt and the menu mainstay Smash Burger are some examples of what main courses will look like, while homemade milkshakes include the Jungle Love Ore-Oreo. A rotating menu of "over-the-top" burger options will still be offered, as well.“Since we opened our first location in 2017, we have pushed the limits of your typical burger joint from our chef-driven take on burgers to our outrageous specials,” co-owner Ben Hillman says in a statement. “We’re going back to the basics to focus on what we do best — quality burgers, shakes and fries. Sometimes, the best things come in small packages.”The new location will be 2,000 square feet, compared to its sister locations which are around or larger than 3,000 square feet.A Little Hi joins four additional locations in the Hi-Pointe Drive-In chain. Hillman says they're hoping to expand the concept into additional smaller spaces in the future so more of their fans can get "a little Hi.""No matter how small our new restaurants might be, we will always bring big energy and exceptional food," Hillman says. "We are very excited to bring A Little Hi to our friends in Ballwin this fall."When the Ballwin location opens in the fall, operating hours will be similar to its siblings, running from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.