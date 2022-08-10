Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Taco Buddha Is Coming to Kirkwood

The University City taco joint will offer indoor and outdoor dining at its second location

By on Wed, Aug 10, 2022 at 11:36 am

Taco Buddha in University City. - MABEL SUEN
MABEL SUEN
Taco Buddha in University City.

Taco Buddha will officially open its second location in Kirkwood, the business announced on Monday.

The new restaurant on 11111 Manchester Road, a former Hardee’s building, will be able to seat about 120 people with indoor dining and outdoor patio options. Its original location is in University City on the corner of Pershing and Jackson.

Construction on the 27,000-square-foot lot will begin this week with plans to open in about six months.

“We’ve overcome a lot of adversity in the five years since we opened, from an office fire to a pandemic that required us to totally reimagine how we operate,” Kurt Eller, owner of Taco Buddha, said in a press statement. “Now we’re at a point where we’ve refined our operations to become a restaurant that we feel has staying power. We’re humbled and beyond excited to start the next phase of Taco Buddha.”
After moving to St. Louis in 2006, Eller started a taco catering company in 2014. But as demand grew, in 2017, he opened Taco Buddha's first brick-and-mortar location in University City.

Over the years, Taco Buddha has built a strong and consistent following through its “New Mex-Tex flare." Visitors have gravitated to its fan-favorite breakfast tacos, frozen margaritas and tacos made with Nashville hot chicken, Thai braised beef and green chile carnitas.
Related
Taco Buddha offers a variety of tacos, along with refreshingly tart margaritas and tres leches cake.

Taco Buddha Is a Transportive Trip to New Mexico .... and Beyond

The new location has been a long time coming. Taco Buddha initially announced plans for its Kirkwood location in April, but the sale didn’t officially close until August. In the coming months, it will complete renovations to the building before opening.

Outside of opening the new building, Taco Buddha says nothing will change at the Kirkwood location. The menu will stay the same, and visitors will continue to have a variety of ways to order food through counter and tableside service, QR codes and curbside pickup.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Cuban sandwich with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles.

Sandwiches From Havana's Cuisine are a Revelation [PHOTOS]
Egg (2200 Gravois Avenue; 314-202-8244) Read Cheryl Baehr's review here.

Must-Try Breakfast and Brunch Spots in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
DuckBill's signature dish is Chooch's popcorn chicken.

The Eat DuckBill Food Counter Inside Platypus Serves Perfect Snack Food [PHOTOS]
Naughty Bits is a newcomer to the St. Louis food scene.

Naughty Bits STL Gets Creative With Its Waffles [NSFW PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Cuban sandwich with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles.

Sandwiches From Havana's Cuisine are a Revelation [PHOTOS]
Egg (2200 Gravois Avenue; 314-202-8244) Read Cheryl Baehr's review here.

Must-Try Breakfast and Brunch Spots in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
DuckBill's signature dish is Chooch's popcorn chicken.

The Eat DuckBill Food Counter Inside Platypus Serves Perfect Snack Food [PHOTOS]
Naughty Bits is a newcomer to the St. Louis food scene.

Naughty Bits STL Gets Creative With Its Waffles [NSFW PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Cuban sandwich with roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles.

Sandwiches From Havana's Cuisine are a Revelation [PHOTOS]
Egg (2200 Gravois Avenue; 314-202-8244) Read Cheryl Baehr's review here.

Must-Try Breakfast and Brunch Spots in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
DuckBill's signature dish is Chooch's popcorn chicken.

The Eat DuckBill Food Counter Inside Platypus Serves Perfect Snack Food [PHOTOS]
Naughty Bits is a newcomer to the St. Louis food scene.

Naughty Bits STL Gets Creative With Its Waffles [NSFW PHOTOS]

Trending

Lion’s Choice’s New Plant-Based Sub Is Ridiculously Good

By Ryan Krull

The new plant-based meatball sub at Lion's Choice.

St. Louis Standards: Mama Lucia's Pizza is Frozen Gold

By Cheryl Baehr

The pizzas being sent through a machine that instantly freezes them and prepares them for packaging.

St. Louis Standards: Frank Papa's Is a Storied Local Treasure

By Cheryl Baehr

Frank Papa's has been a St. Louis institution for 28 years.

St. Louis Cuban Spot Havana's Cuisine Serves Magic Sandwiches

By Cheryl Baehr

Havana’s Cuisine’s Tampa Cuban sandwich includes roasted pork, ham, salami, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles.

Also in Food & Drink

St. Louis Cuban Spot Havana's Cuisine Serves Magic Sandwiches

By Cheryl Baehr

Havana’s Cuisine’s Tampa Cuban sandwich includes roasted pork, ham, salami, Swiss cheese, mustard and pickles.

The Crooked Boot Brings Top-Notch Creole and Haitian Food to St. Charles

By Cheryl Baehr

The Crooked Boot’s offerings include (clockwise from bottom left) the Monroe Clucker, Savage Crabmich, Ayiti Bòl and Voodoo Burger.

Review: One Serving Is Never Enough At St. Louis' Eat Duckbill

By Cheryl Baehr

Eat DuckBill's offerings include (clockwise from top left) roasted cauliflower, Chooch's Popcorn Chicken, caramelized Brussels sprouts, hand-cut fries and crispy tofu.

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us