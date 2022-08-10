Taco Buddha Is Coming to Kirkwood

MABEL SUEN Taco Buddha in University City.

Taco Buddha will officially open its second location in Kirkwood, the business announced on Monday.The new restaurant on 11111 Manchester Road, a former Hardee’s building, will be able to seat about 120 people with indoor dining and outdoor patio options. Its original location is in University City on the corner of Pershing and Jackson.Construction on the 27,000-square-foot lot will begin this week with plans to open in about six months.“We’ve overcome a lot of adversity in the five years since we opened, from an office fire to a pandemic that required us to totally reimagine how we operate,” Kurt Eller, owner of Taco Buddha, said in a press statement. “Now we’re at a point where we’ve refined our operations to become a restaurant that we feel has staying power. We’re humbled and beyond excited to start the next phase of Taco Buddha.”After moving to St. Louis in 2006, Eller started a taco catering company in 2014. But as demand grew, in 2017, he opened Taco Buddha's first brick-and-mortar location in University City.Over the years, Taco Buddha has built a strong and consistent following through its “New Mex-Tex flare." Visitors have gravitated to its fan-favorite breakfast tacos, frozen margaritas and tacos made with Nashville hot chicken, Thai braised beef and green chile carnitas.The new location has been a long time coming. Taco Buddha initially announced plans for its Kirkwood location in April, but the sale didn’t officially close until August. In the coming months, it will complete renovations to the building before opening.Outside of opening the new building, Taco Buddha says nothing will change at the Kirkwood location. The menu will stay the same, and visitors will continue to have a variety of ways to order food through counter and tableside service, QR codes and curbside pickup.