Top 5 Shaved Ice in St. Louis, Chosen by our Critic

click to enlarge Courtesy Tropical Moose Tropical Moose is a shaved ice icon.

Though there's something to be said for the nostalgic joy of a chunky, hard-as-a-rock ice sphere served in a paper cone that disintegrates once all the syrup collects in its tip, it has nothing on today's shaved ice. Fluffy, soft and offered in a kaleidoscope of flavors, this frosty treat is one of the few things that can make summer in St. Louis a little more bearable — especially when enjoyed at one of these five fine establishments that represent the best our city has to offer.

Tropical Moose

Kirkwood's beloved institution may be under new ownership, but Tropical Moose (150 East Argonne Drive, Kirkwood; 618-207-7503) remains the shaved ice icon and staple of the Kirkwood Farmers' Market it's always been. Known by locals as Tro Mo, its frozen treats feature a fluffy texture, creative flavors and free sprinkles that make it the taste of Midwest summer.

Kiraboos

A Kiraboos (15957 Manchester Road, Ellisville) shaved ice is not just an outrageously delicious summertime treat; it's an enigma. How do they get the ice as pouffy as a cloud? How does the syrup stay suspended in the ice so that each bite remains perfectly balanced between ice and flavor all the way to the last spoonful? It's a certified masterpiece.

How Sweet Is This

How Sweet Is This (804 DeMun Avenue, Clayton; 314-721-9600) may be known as DeMun's resident candy purveyor, but this quaint, nostalgic spot also serves some of the area's best shaved ice. Homemade syrups are outstanding on their own but go to a whole extra level when garnished with mouth-puckering sour spray.

Murray's Shaved Ice

This quintessential sno-cone shack has been around since the 1950s; though the digs are new, Murray's (3298 Watson Road, 314-489-9748) vintage charm remains in the form of classic flavors, a gorgeous landscaped seating area and best-in-class customer service. And that Cherry Bomb cone ...

Spoonful

A wildcard on a sno-cone list, Spoonful's (12943 Olive Boulevard, Creve Coeur; 314-485-1757) milky treat — known as bingsu in South Korea — is made from shaved frozen cream, resulting in a downy-white, luscious treat. The fun part is piling on the toppings, which range from a variety of fruits to mascarpone cheese to condensed milk.

