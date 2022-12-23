North Pole Nightcap is Polar Express for Adults — But Better

Courtesy photo This experience brings back those childhood feels.

Remember when you were a kid and your parents would take you on trolley rides at Grant's Farm? Or when you rode the train at the City Museum for a slow but gloriously fun loop? There's still a chance for you to enjoy the same experiences as an adult. Like most events tailored to indulge your childhood nostalgia while simultaneously being fun for your grown self, there's alcohol involved. Next week, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, St. Louis Union Station (1820 Market Street, 314-923-3900, stlouisunionstation.com) will host a North Pole Night Cap.



Eager passengers will roll out on real trains from Union Station while sipping beer, wine and spiked hot chocolate. Once aboard decorated train cars, guests will travel to the "North Pole" as onboard bars serve beverages and holiday characters prance around. The train ride is 45 minutes long. It starts and ends at the depot at Union Station.



Guests are encouraged to wear pajamas, ugly holiday sweaters or whatever festive wear they're comfortable in. Seating is sold in groups of four and starts at $65.