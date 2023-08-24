Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

One of St. Louis' Best Bars Is Now Seeking a Buyer

Gregg's Bar & Grill closed Sunday after 46 years in north St. Louis

By on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 at 8:22 am

click to enlarge Gregg's has been a fixture in an industrial stretch of north St. Louis for nearly five decades. - FUSION BUSINESS BROKERS
FUSION BUSINESS BROKERS
Gregg's has been a fixture in an industrial stretch of north St. Louis for nearly five decades.

On Sunday, the owner of Gregg's Bar & Grill made it official: He had decided to close after 46 years in business.

But now the broker representing him wants you to know that Gregg's could be yours.

The Near North Riverfront institution — recently named one of the Best 100 Bars in St. Louis and a place with a sizable following among cops, construction workers and others looking for a good meal and a stiff drink — is now for sale. "The owner of Gregg’s currently has the business listed for sale with our firm and we are working diligently to find a worthy successor to carry on what we believe is on of the best bars in St. Louis," says Dan Duffin of Fusion Business Brokers.

The sale would include the building, which is believed to have been erected in 1874, as well as all the fixtures and an income-producing two-family flat on the property.

Duffin says Gregg's owner has asked that the price not be included in public postings, but more information can be had by calling Duffin at 314-651-6138 or Ken Kunkel at 636-346-0293.

click to enlarge Gregg's has a classic St. Louis bar interior. - COURTESY OF FUSION BUSINESS BROKERS
COURTESY OF FUSION BUSINESS BROKERS
Gregg's has a classic St. Louis bar interior.
click to enlarge Another view of Gregg's interior. - COURTESY OF FUSION BUSINESS BROKERS
COURTESY OF FUSION BUSINESS BROKERS
Another view of Gregg's interior.

About The Author

Sarah Fenske

Sarah Fenske is the executive editor of Euclid Media Group, overseeing publications in eight cities. She is the former host of St. Louis on the Air and was previously editor-in-chief of the RFT and the LA Weekly. She lives in St. Louis.
