One of St. Louis' Best Bars Is Now Seeking a Buyer

Gregg's has been a fixture in an industrial stretch of north St. Louis for nearly five decades.
On Sunday, the owner of Gregg's Bar & Grill made it official: He had decided to close after 46 years in business.
But now the broker representing him wants you to know that Gregg's could be yours.
The Near North Riverfront institution — recently named one of the Best 100 Bars in St. Louis
and a place with a sizable following among cops, construction workers and others looking for a good meal and a stiff drink — is now for sale. "The owner of Gregg’s currently has the business listed for sale with our firm and we are working diligently to find a worthy successor to carry on what we believe is on of the best bars in St. Louis," says Dan Duffin of Fusion Business Brokers.
The sale would include the building, which is believed to have been erected in 1874, as well as all the fixtures and an income-producing two-family flat on the property.
Duffin says Gregg's owner has asked that the price not be included in public postings, but more information can be had by calling Duffin at 314-651-6138 or Ken Kunkel at 636-346-0293.
Gregg's has a classic St. Louis bar interior.
Another view of Gregg's interior.
