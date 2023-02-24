Pitch Athletic Club & Tavern Promises 'Soccer Heaven in St. Louis'

The new bar and eatery opens across from the soccer stadium on February 27

By on Fri, Feb 24, 2023 at 12:28 pm

click to enlarge Pitch dining room.
Jessica Rogen
St. Louisans packed into the Pitch for the soft opening last night.

Dark green walls, a bustling dining room, a long bar, artfully arrayed sports memorabilia and more widescreen televisions than can be counted greet visitors entering the brand new Pitch Athletic Club & Tavern (2 South 20th Street, thepitch-stl.com).

It's a bit like walking into high-end man cave — one so upscale that even the man-cave averse will happily enter — and it gives out serious sports-watching vibes. But that's not too surprising since being the perfect place to watch a game is the whole point of the Pitch.
click to enlarge T-rav and pretzel apps sit on a table.
Jessica Rogen
You can't have a sports bar in St. Louis without t-ravs and pretzels.


Located catty corner from the new City SC stadium in Union Station, the bar and eatery from Lodging Hospitality Management bills itself as "a bit of soccer heaven in St. Louis," according to a statement. It is set to open up to the public on Monday, February 27, but it held soft openings this week to test out its gears.

Crowds of eager St. Louisans took advantage of the preview opportunity, filling the 200-seat soccer bar's dining room, bar and private rooms. A cheerful staff greeted attendees, and despite this being a test run, service was fast and smooth throughout the night (aside from a few tiny hiccups with figuring out who ordered what in our private room).

Open seven days a week, the Pitch has a lunch and dinner menu. It will also serve breakfast though the menu is not quite ready, but will include classics such as biscuits and gravy, a breakfast sandwich, pancakes and an Irish slinger that will include black and white pudding.

The lunch and dinner menu is launched and is filled with the sort of well executed crowd pleasers that you'd expect from an upscale sports bar: starters such as chicken wings and loaded smashed potatoes, sandwiches such as a classic Italian, Philly cheesesteak, burger and so on. Prices range from $8 for chicken noodle soup to $16 for a fish-and-chips entree.

click to enlarge Black bean burger.
Jessica Rogen
The menu includes a variety of sandwiches, including a black bean burger.

But throughout, there are unexpected touches that add creative interest.  For example, one of the starters is biltong, a traditional South African-style beef jerky but this one is made in St. Louis. There are New York-style Carnegie deli sandwiches. There's a salad (Elaine's) that has to be a Seinfeld call out.

The Pitch's drinks include a smaller wine list that hits the required notes and can be purchased by the glass ($11 to $13) or bottle ($44 to $48). That's paired with an extensive beer list that's broken down by style. Offerings begin at $5 for a domestic beer and range to $11 for an Ommegang Three Philosophers. There's plenty of local brews represented, including a nonalcoholic: Wellbeing's Match Day Light.

click to enlarge There are more private nooks around the perimeter of the dining space in addition to private rooms.
Jessica Rogen
There are more private nooks around the perimeter of the dining space in addition to private rooms.

The restaurant will be open Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Those early weekend hours are so fans of international matches can come in and catch the game.

Email the author at [email protected]

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
