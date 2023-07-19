PuraVegan Kitchen in Debaliviere Place to Close

PuraVegan Kitchen announced today that it would be closing its doors. Your last chance to get a meal prep pick-up will be Tuesday, July 25, and online orders are open now. There will be a store closing sale on Saturday, August 5.
Stoutenborough shared the news on Facebook, explaining that when the cafe opened in 2012, it made headlines for serving not just vegan food, but raw food. She had to teach customers how to pronounce vegan. Stoutenborough operated PuraVegan as a cafe that also offered yoga, meditation and cooking and nutrition classes. There were sound healing sessions, art workshops and metaphysical shopping.
When she started PuraVegan, Stoutenborough assumed it would be a few years of hard work before things could run smoothly without her. "I sure was wrong! Just when you think things are set up operating smoothing, things happen, key employees move on, refrigerators full of desserts break down, pipes burst in apartments overhead, and I could just keep going on and on and on," she wrote.
After eight years of working more than 80 hours a week, the pandemic hit and gave Stoutenborough a new perspective. "The cafe hours were drastically reduced & service was limited to comply with mandates. In exchange for what I lost, I got a sweet taste of having time with my family again. It quickly became clear to me that I would never give up that family time again."
Stoutenborough changed PuraVegan into a meal- and drink-prep service that delivers directly to clients.
That shift, which happened in 2021, was a positive one, according to Stoutenborough, It is time to renew her lease on the cafe space and commercial kitchen, but instead Stoutenborough wants to move on.
"After years of developing recipes and classes, I am closing to focus on new opportunities. I have some ideas mulling around, so if you're interested stay tuned or join the email list at puravegan.com."
She says that St. Louis vegans are in good hands though. "Now you don't have to look hard or far to find plant based food, as it's available in every single grocery store — plus there are loads of incredible dining options! Humans of St. Louis and the world are embracing plant based food, and I love it!"
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed