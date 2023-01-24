Recipe: Cider Vinaigrette

click to enlarge COURTESY COMMONWEALTH At Commonwealth, you can get the cider vinaigrette on the Commonwealth Salad.

Simple syrup1 part water1 part sugar1 Fuji apple, rough chopped1 part apple cider vinegarFor simple syrup, combine one part water with one part sugar; add chopped apple, water and sugar to saucepot and bring to boil.Once boiling, reduce to a light simmer.Let simmer for 10 minutes.Whisk in apple cider vinegar, and continue to simmer for five minutes.Strain through a fine mesh strainer.Cool and use for a refreshing salad.