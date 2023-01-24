Recipe: Cider Vinaigrette

click to enlarge
I love to offer bits of memories through flavor, and when we were opening the restaurant, a couple came in, and they wanted a salad. I said they could test a new house salad that we were working on, and I used this dressing. It was popular in my grandparents’ generation because it’s delicious and easy enough to make at home, and it brings back lots of happy nostalgia for me. The couple loved the salad and shared that it also brought back childhood memories and love for them. It’s now used on our Commonwealth Salad and continues to be a favorite for younger generations.
Ingredients:
At Commonwealth, you can get the cider vinaigrette on the Commonwealth Salad.
Simple syrup
1 part water
1 part sugar
1 Fuji apple, rough chopped
Vinaigrette:
1 part apple cider vinegar
Instructions:
For simple syrup, combine one part water with one part sugar; add chopped apple, water and sugar to saucepot and bring to boil.
Once boiling, reduce to a light simmer.
Let simmer for 10 minutes.
Whisk in apple cider vinegar, and continue to simmer for five minutes.
Strain through a fine mesh strainer.
Cool and use for a refreshing salad.
