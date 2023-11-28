Sado Is One of the Best New Restaurants in the U.S., Esquire Says

Chef Nick Bognar works behind the sushi bar like a "merry ronin," the magazine says

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 12:51 pm

click to enlarge Mabel Suen
Mabel Suen
An offering from Sado on the Hill.
For months we've been telling you Sado (5201 Shaw Avenue, 314-390-2883) is simply terrific — and, in fact, serving the best sushi in St. Louis.

Now you don't have to take our word for it. Just ask Esquire.

The glossy mag just released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in the nation, and Sado — the eight-month-old sushi restaurant on the Hill — notched a key spot, the only one in Missouri to make the list.

Nick Bognar's restaurant, writes Joshua David Stein, has "all the decorum of a rugby scrum and all the cakewalk swagger of a victor." He continues,  "Typically, a sushi chef is a game-faced control freak. But Bognar, hair in a top knot and bandanna’d, works behind the sushi bar like a merry ronin. On the diner-thick menu is the brilliant confluence of his Thai and Japanese background. ... Plenty of labor goes on unseen (there’s a large kitchen with an area for aging fish), but it’s worn lightly, it's given freely, and its fruits are tasted with joy."

Amen to that. And kudos to Esquire for getting at least one spot on this year's list absolutely right.

Related
Sado offers world-class sushi in what was previously the classic Italian spot Giovanni’s on the Hill.

Sado Offers World-Class Sushi on the Hill: Nick Bognar’s latest spot is a homage to his roots, his mastery of high-end Japanese cuisine and his own ambition


Slideshow

Find St. Louis' Best Sushi at Sado on the Hill

Mabel Suen
20 slides
Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Mabel Suen Mabel Suen
Click to View 20 slides

