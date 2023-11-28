Sado Is One of the Best New Restaurants in the U.S., Esquire Says

Now you don't have to take our word for it. Just ask Esquire.
The glossy mag just released its list of the 50 best new restaurants in the nation, and Sado — the eight-month-old sushi restaurant on the Hill — notched a key spot, the only one in Missouri to make the list.
Nick Bognar's restaurant, writes Joshua David Stein, has "all the decorum of a rugby scrum and all the cakewalk swagger of a victor." He continues, "Typically, a sushi chef is a game-faced control freak. But Bognar, hair in a top knot and bandanna’d, works behind the sushi bar like a merry ronin. On the diner-thick menu is the brilliant confluence of his Thai and Japanese background. ... Plenty of labor goes on unseen (there’s a large kitchen with an area for aging fish), but it’s worn lightly, it's given freely, and its fruits are tasted with joy."
Amen to that. And kudos to Esquire for getting at least one spot on this year's list absolutely right.
