Schlafly's Full Moon Festival to Return in November

The St. Louis brewery's popular event will offer live music and a chili cook-off

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 2:38 pm

A shot from above at the Schlafly Full Moon Festival.
Caiti Carrow
Schlafly will host its annual Full Moon Festival in early November.

Schlafly Beer's Full Moon Festival will return this winter fully equipped with live music, pig roasting and lots of beer from the St. Louis-based brewery.

The event will take over Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood) from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 9, Schlafly announced on Tuesday. It will feature with a variety of activities from local restaurants, musicians and beer.

Most notably, the Full Moon Festival will hold its fourth-annual chili cook-off among chefs from acclaimed St. Louis restaurants. It will feature chefs from Sureste, Cathy’s Kitchen, Sando Shack, Hello Poke, Sugarfire Smokehouse and rootberry duking out their best recipes.

The festival will also feature live music throughout the day from St. Louis artists Hillary Fitz, Colonel Ford, Dogtown Record Allstars and River Kittens.

While listening to music, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy pig roasting from local farmers, bonfires and kegs of Schlafly’s white lager, pumpkin ale and hard apple cider.

For more information, visit schlafly.com/events/fullmoon.

Food & Drink News
Food & Drink Slideshows

Crispy Chick'n Sandwich with seasoned and house-battered chicken, may, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Station No. 3 Offers Delights for Both Vegans and Omnivores [PHOTOS]
Amigos Cantina

Grab These Tasty $5 Specials During St. Louis Taco Week
Best Chicken Wings Navin’s BBQ (3559 Arsenal Street, 314-449-1185) Runner-Up: Hogtown Smokehouse (6301 Clayton Avenue, 314-899-0550)

The Best Food in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) Runner-Up: The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers

