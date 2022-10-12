Schlafly's Full Moon Festival to Return in November

Caiti Carrow
Schlafly will host its annual Full Moon Festival in early November.
Schlafly Beer's Full Moon Festival will return this winter fully equipped with live music, pig roasting and lots of beer from the St. Louis-based brewery.
The event will take over Schlafly Bottleworks (7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood)
from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on November 9, Schlafly announced on Tuesday. It will feature with a variety of activities from local restaurants, musicians and beer.
Most notably, the Full Moon Festival will hold its fourth-annual chili cook-off among chefs from acclaimed St. Louis restaurants. It will feature chefs from Sureste, Cathy’s Kitchen, Sando Shack, Hello Poke, Sugarfire Smokehouse and rootberry duking out their best recipes.
The festival will also feature live music throughout the day from St. Louis artists Hillary Fitz, Colonel Ford, Dogtown Record Allstars and River Kittens.
While listening to music, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy pig roasting from local farmers, bonfires and kegs of Schlafly’s white lager, pumpkin ale and hard apple cider.
For more information, visit schlafly.com/events/fullmoon
.