Schnucks Launching 30-Minute Delivery Partnership with Instacart

Schnucks Now will delivery convenience and small orders fast

By on Tue, Oct 25, 2022 at 9:50 am

click to enlarge A grocery store storefront.
DOYLE MURPHY
Schnucks Now will fulfill orders in as few as 30 minutes.

Schnucks Markets announced a new, speedier partnership with grocery delivery company Instacart today.

The company is launching Schnucks Now, a online delivery service that is focused on fulfilling convenience orders fast, as rapidly as 30 minutes. Customers can access it at all Schucks locations through either the Schnucks Rewards App or the Instacart Convenience Hub.

Convenience items include a variety of grocery items as well as "pantry, household essentials, alcohol, meals, snacks and more for delivery." The service will have a reduced delivery fee from the Instacart standard and will not charge for priority delivery.

“Schnucks is always looking for new ways to streamline our digital experience and provide value and convenience to our customers,” said Schnucks Senior Director Digital Experience Chace MacMullan in a statement. “We are excited to introduce this new service to meet our customers’ urgent grocery needs and proud to expand on our current delivery options available through Schnucks Delivers.”

There is a $10 minimum for all orders and pricing may be different online than in-store. The company is offering a $5 coupon off $50 orders with code SchnucksNow2022.

Food & Drink Slideshows

ART Bar at Angad Arts Hotel 3550 Samuel Shepard Drive ART Bar stuns at the top of Angad Arts Hotel. The ambience is unbeatable, and the food and cocktails are good, too.

Dine With a View at These St. Louis Area Restaurants [PHOTOS]
The Royale (3132 S Kingshighway Boulevard, 314-772-3600) The Royale's fire pits will keep you warm for the rest of fall.

Heated St. Louis Area Patios That Will Keep You Warm When It's Cold [PHOTOS]
A selection of items from Menya Rui (clockwise from top left): pork shoyu ramen, house cucumbers, original tsukemen, tantanmen brothless and karaage.

Menya Rui Serves Out-Of-This-World Ramen [PHOTOS]
Crispy Chick'n Sandwich with seasoned and house-battered chicken, may, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Station No. 3 Offers Delights for Both Vegans and Omnivores [PHOTOS]

