Specialty Schnucks Focused on Organic Items Opening This Spring

Eatwell Market by Schnucks is coming soon to Chesterfield Valley.

St. Louis shoppers will have a whole new version of Schnucks to explore this coming Spring.opens next year in Chesterfield, and this specialty shop is one that anyone can enjoy.will focus on offering natural and organic foods including a wide selection of both organic and commercially grown produce. The store is designed to “celebrate the connection of food, wellness and community by offering foods with exceptional taste and uncompromising ingredients," so it will also be carrying items such as freshly ground nut butters and meat products without added growth hormones or antibiotics.“We are excited to introduce Eatwell Market by Schnucks to customers in our hometown area,” said Schnucks Executive Vice President of Supermarkets Ted Schnuck. “Our company’s mission is to nourish people’s lives, and we will build on that by bringing customers a store where they can discover new, local items while staying focused on health and wellness.”The new Eatwell Market will be located in Chesterfield Valley between Sam’s Club and Lowe’s — right off of the Boone’s Crossing Road exit at Highway 40.