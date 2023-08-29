St. Louis Restaurants Dominate USA Today 'Top 100 Budget Eats' List

No. 6 is Blues City Deli, the beloved Benton Park sandwich shop. No. 13 is Balkan Treat Box, the acclaimed Bosnian fast-casual spot in Webster Groves. No. 44 is Eovaldi's, the sandwich shop on the Hill.
That's all behind Teatopia (2606 Cherokee Street), the No. 3 eatery. It sells loose-leaf tea and tea-infused smoothies.
Those four made the top 50 out of 28,000 restaurants in the U.S. Wow!
The list is based on Google ratings. Per USA Today, "Restaurants had to be designated as a one dollar sign on Google’s cost scale and have 200+ reviews to be included."
St. Louis ranked among the top-10 cities for highly ranked budget eats, averaging 4.716. (That's not far below the winner, New York City, and its 4.762.)
USA Today also crunched rankings for fast food chains. According to its analysis, the top fast food chains in St. Louis are (in order) Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's Chicken, Noodles and Company, Jet's Pizza and Dairy Queen. But if anyone's choosing those options over Blues City Deli or Balkan Treat Box, they need to have their head examined.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed