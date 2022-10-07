St. Louis Standards: The Wine & Cheese Place Has Been Spreading Joy for 40 Years

The St. Louis wine, cheese and specialty grocery shop thrives on connecting with customers

By on Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 7:25 am

click to enlarge The Wine & Cheese Place has been bringing St. Louisans fine wine, cheeses and groceries for four decades.
Andy Paulissen
The Wine & Cheese Place has been bringing St. Louisans fine wine, cheeses and groceries for four decades.

When Vijay Shroff wants to get across why people have such a connection to the Wine & Cheese Place (multiple locations including 7435 Forsyth Boulevard, Clayton; 314-447-9463), he draws upon his own childhood to paint a picture — long before he ever dreamed he'd own the store.

"I was three when it opened, but I remember going into [what was then] the Roasting House and the Cheese Place with my dad on the weekends and smelling freshly roasted nuts and coffee," Shroff says. "It was just such a sensory experience as a child and brings up a memory of my dad."

Now in its 40th year, the Wine & Cheese Place has been creating those memories for its customers since it was founded by Amos Kedmey as two small businesses — a little cheese and specialty grocery shop, the Cheese Place, and a small coffee and nut roastery, the Roastery — on the east side of Clayton in 1982. As Shroff, who has owned the business since 2019, explains, both the Cheese Place and the Roastery began very small but grew into themselves organically thanks to the changing tastes and preferences of their customers. Because the mission of the businesses was to be a place of interaction and conversation between the shopkeepers and guests, customers were able to influence the products the stores carried. As European wines became more popular throughout the 1980s, for instance, the Cheese Place increased the size of its wine collection to include bottles that customers requested.

click to enlarge Vijay Shroff, a longtime customer, now owns the Wine & Cheese Place. - Andy Paulissen
Andy Paulissen
Vijay Shroff, a longtime customer, now owns the Wine & Cheese Place.

"We like to be ahead of the game, but the dialogue we've had with our customers has helped us to recognize trends that they've seen," Shroff says. "We have a dedication to our customers to satisfy that."

Over time, the Cheese Place's wine portfolio grew so much that Kedmey and his team decided to change its name to reflect that significant side of the business. They crowned their store the Wine & Cheese Place, absorbed the Roastery into the newly minted business and expanded to include additional locations, all while dedicated to remaining the small-scale operation their guests had come to love.

While the Wine & Cheese Place was endearing itself to St. Louisans, Shroff was on the East Coast with no idea he'd ever come to own the place he was so fond of as a child. After leaving his hometown for college and then law school, Shroff made his way to New York where he was working as a corporate attorney doing mergers and acquisitions. He felt professionally satisfied, but it was becoming increasingly apparent to him and his wife that New York was not conducive to the life they wanted to live.

"Our son started crawling in our Brooklyn apartment, and we realized this wasn't going to work," Shroff says with a laugh.

click to enlarge The Wine & Cheese Place has increased its wine offerings over the years thanks to customer requests.
Andy Paulissen
The Wine & Cheese Place has increased its wine offerings over the years thanks to customer requests.

Shroff and his family moved back to St. Louis, where he continued to work in the legal profession as general counsel for a chemicals company. However, even though he was back in his hometown as he'd wanted, he could not shake the feeling that there was still something not quite right. Having grown up with parents who owned their own small business, he, too, felt the pull to become an entrepreneur. When he found out there was an opportunity to buy a place so important to him during his childhood, it was the push he needed to take the leap.

Shroff bought the Wine & Cheese Place in 2019 and immediately brought on longtime employee Aaron Zwicker as a partner. On their watch, the company relocated two stores to Kirkwood and Town and Country and launched a new bottleshop-focused brand called Spirit Wine & Craft, which just opened its first store on the city's south side. With the new locations, he's brightening the stores and creating a welcoming, cheery environment, though he insists he has no interest in changing the fundamentals of the business, which he believes revolve around the passion his staff has for both the product and the guests.

"It's a bit rare to have a place where people can come in and have a real dialogue with someone if they want it," Shroff says. "Wine, cheese and spirits can be mysterious, and we want to demystify that. It's so gratifying to see our staff just chatting with customers. That really doesn't happen anymore."

click to enlarge The Wine & Cheese Place is a beloved St. Louis area institution.
Andy Paulissen
The Wine & Cheese Place is a beloved St. Louis area institution.

That connection, Shroff believes, is the reason for the Wine & Cheese Place's staying power. It brings him such joy to watch as generations of families come through the shop — just as he and his dad did — and make the place part of their celebrations and special events. He also loves that, even though the shop could be considered a liquor store, it's family friendly and has one of the last remaining candy bars in St. Louis. Because the store has become such an integral part of its customers' lives, it was able to sustain itself better than others during the height of the pandemic, something Shroff admits gives him a bit of survivor's guilt but that he is eternally grateful for, especially considering how much competition there is in his industry. It doesn't bother him, though. At the end of the day, he knows that people aren't only coming to the Wine & Cheese Place for a bottle of wine; they are coming for an experience.

"You can get alcoholic beverages at CVS, grocery stores and gas stations, but people are coming out to see," Shroff says. "The way we compete is by creating a place where customers want to come. The thing I love most about our product is that I am in a very fortunate place where I get to try everything new. My favorite thing is to try new things, and I am still discovering what my favorite is. I think a lot of people feel that way about wine, cheese and spirits. The histories of all those things are centuries or millennia old, and it's fun to talk through that history and fascinating background but also to make it fun. If you aren't having fun you are doing it wrong."

Tags:

About The Author

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the dining editor and restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times and an international woman of mystery. Follow her on the socials at @cherylabaehr
More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Chicken Wings Navin’s BBQ (3559 Arsenal Street, 314-449-1185) Runner-Up: Hogtown Smokehouse (6301 Clayton Avenue, 314-899-0550)

The Best Food in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) Runner-Up: The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

RFT's Best of Food & Drink in St. Louis 2022 [PHOTOS]
Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, HiPointeDriveIn.com) Spectacular burgers, fries and shakes? They’re serving every kid’s dream meal each day.

Kid-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants That Don’t Suck [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Chicken Wings Navin’s BBQ (3559 Arsenal Street, 314-449-1185) Runner-Up: Hogtown Smokehouse (6301 Clayton Avenue, 314-899-0550)

The Best Food in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) Runner-Up: The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

RFT's Best of Food & Drink in St. Louis 2022 [PHOTOS]
Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, HiPointeDriveIn.com) Spectacular burgers, fries and shakes? They’re serving every kid’s dream meal each day.

Kid-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants That Don’t Suck [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

Best Chicken Wings Navin’s BBQ (3559 Arsenal Street, 314-449-1185) Runner-Up: Hogtown Smokehouse (6301 Clayton Avenue, 314-899-0550)

The Best Food in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE The Factory (17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield; 314-423-8500) Runner-Up: The Pageant (6161 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161)

The Best Bars & Entertainment in St. Louis, According to RFT Readers
Best Burger Jack Nolen's Jack Nolen’s (2501 South Ninth Street) owner Jim Grindstaff doesn’t have a phone in his Soulard establishment. What he does have is the city’s most quintessential smashburger, a stunning specimen created after he traveled the country on a quest to discover what makes for a delicious burger patty. He paid attention to the key details — the ideal blend of beef, the perfect melty cheese, the right type of bun — and the culmination of that effort is Jack Nolen’s double cheeseburger, a magical smashburger that is a perfection of the form. The key is the beef mix, a blend of brisket, chuck and short rib that is so well marbled it remains buttery and tender throughout when smashed on the flattop, save for the crispy edges that are like a beefy lace. Gooey American cheese seeps into every crevice, and a simple garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion and dill pickle slices crown the beauty before it’s tucked into a soft potato bun. That you can enjoy such a classic while bellied up to the bar at such a quintessential watering hole only adds to the mystique. It’s a good thing he doesn’t have a phone; it would be ringing off the hook. —Cheryl Baehr

RFT's Best of Food & Drink in St. Louis 2022 [PHOTOS]
Hi-Pointe Drive-In (multiple locations including 1033 McCausland Avenue, HiPointeDriveIn.com) Spectacular burgers, fries and shakes? They’re serving every kid’s dream meal each day.

Kid-Friendly St. Louis Restaurants That Don’t Suck [PHOTOS]

Trending

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2022

By Cheryl Baehr

Sugarwitch opened its first brick and mortar in the Patch neighborhood this month.

Kingside Diner Adding New Location in St. Louis Airport

By Benjamin Simon

Kingside Diner will open soon at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Review: Station No. 3 Is a Flexitarian Oasis

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes from Station No. 3.

Boba B!tch Brings Boba Tea and Sass to St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Franklin Killian is excited to bring a fun and delicious boba tea experience to St. Louis.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Station No. 3 Is a Flexitarian Oasis

By Cheryl Baehr

A selection of dishes from Station No. 3.

Review: STL Toasted's T-Ravs Are Damn Good

By Cheryl Baehr

STL Toasted's Buffalo chicken t-ravs on a tray

Vicia's Taqueria Morita Serves Baja-Style Edible Bliss

By Cheryl Baehr

Taqueria Mortia’s shrimp aguachile (pictured) includes white soy, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and morita oil.

Review: Salve Osteria Dazzles With Mediterranean-Inspired Dishes

By Cheryl Baehr

Salve Osteria’s menu features a selection of shareable plates, pastas, entrees and desserts.

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us