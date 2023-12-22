STL Steak and Cake Opens in Tower Grove South

With that name, it's sure to be a hit

By on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 at 11:34 am

Share on Nextdoor
A Tower Grove South storefront that has long been vacant has found itself a new inhabitant. STL Steak and Cakes opened at 4278 Connecticut Street this week.

The business, which has sold its goods from the Soulard Farmers Market for the last few years, announced its opening on Facebook, writing, "Drop by for your favorite cheesesteak and desserts!"

STL Steak and Cakes' name is quite telling. Variations on cheese steaks, chicken cheese steaks and gooey butter cake in a variety of flavors make up a large portion of the menu, though it also serves other sandwiches, wings, salads, burgers and sides such as loaded fries. Most items are priced under $10.

The restaurant is owned by Marquita Mahon. According to her LinkedIn profile, she's run the business for almost three years now. The storefront it now occupies had previously been Wags in a Bag and, before that, Plaza Pastries & Donuts.

STL Steak and Cakes is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Slideshow

Top 5 Slingers in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic

The slinger is made with a quarter-pound prime patty, hash, chili, American cheese and onion hay.
5 slides
Gotham and Eggs' slinger Courtesy Diner on Kingshighway Southwest Diner Rooster on South Grand
Click to View 5 slides

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Golden Gems’ New Bar Is a Sexy Disco Dive Dream in Midtown

By Paula Tredway

Hidden Gem

Mainlander Masterfully Transports Diners to Mid-Century Modern America

By Cheryl Baehr

Mainlander is a supper club featuring a prix fixe menu in the Central West End.

Get a Sneak Peek of Metal-Themed Pizzeria the Headless Bat

By Jessica Rogen

Rick Giordano in front of the new bar in Headless Bat.

Gerard Craft Opens the Secret Door to New Underground Cocktail Lounge

By Paula Tredway

None of the Above

Also in Food & Drink

Mainlander Masterfully Transports Diners to Mid-Century Modern America

By Cheryl Baehr

Mainlander is a supper club featuring a prix fixe menu in the Central West End.

Shay’s Creole Smokehouse Offers Some of St. Louis' Best BBQ — in St. Charles

By Cheryl Baehr

Shay’s Creole Smokehouse features a blend of Cajun, Creole and barbecue specialties.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: November 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Burger Champ's menu includes a spicy chicken sandwich topped with bacon jam, a Chef Jeff Friesen specialty.

GOTham and Eggs Answers South Grand's Bat Signal for Outstanding Diner Fare

By Cheryl Baehr

GOTham and Eggs offers a selection of classic breakfast and lunch options developed from its owners’ long history of frequenting and loving diners.

Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 430033

St. Louis, MO 63143

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us