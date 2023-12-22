STL Steak and Cake Opens in Tower Grove South

A Tower Grove South storefront that has long been vacant has found itself a new inhabitant. STL Steak and Cakes opened at 4278 Connecticut Street this week.The business, which has sold its goods from the Soulard Farmers Market for the last few years, announced its opening on Facebook, writing, "Drop by for your favorite cheesesteak and desserts!"STL Steak and Cakes' name is quite telling. Variations on cheese steaks, chicken cheese steaks and gooey butter cake in a variety of flavors make up a large portion of the menu, though it also serves other sandwiches, wings, salads, burgers and sides such as loaded fries. Most items are priced under $10.The restaurant is owned by Marquita Mahon. According to her LinkedIn profile, she's run the business for almost three years now. The storefront it now occupies had previously been Wags in a Bag and, before that, Plaza Pastries & Donuts.