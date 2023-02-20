Taqueria Morita Returning to Vicia This Spring

The Baja-inspired, fast-casual restaurant moved to Winslow's Table in the winter

By on Mon, Feb 20, 2023 at 2:13 pm

click to enlarge The eggplant barbacoa tacos include shishito mojo, crispy masa and peanut salsa macha. - Andy Paulissen
Andy Paulissen
The eggplant barbacoa tacos include shishito mojo, crispy masa and peanut salsa macha.

Four months after temporarily moving to University City, Taqueria Morita will return to the Cortex Innovation District in April.

Taqueria Morita opened outside of Michael and Tara Gallina's upscale Cortex restaurant Vicia (4260 Forest Park Avenue, 314-553-9239) last May. The concept became a go-to spot for regional Mexican cuisine, but winter caused the outdoor restaurant to relocate to Winslow's Table in University City. The goal, Martinez told RFT at the time, was to keep the “momentum” alive.

But the move was never meant to be final. Now Taqueria Morita will come back to its outdoor space outside Vicia for the spring and summer starting April 12. Its final service at Winslow's Table is March 4.

Taqueria Morita will return with additional seating and a kid's menu. Its operating hours start at 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

As a farewell to Winslow's, Taqueria Morita will host a dinner series on March 8 at The Cellar Shop at Winslow's Table, combining the visions of chefs Martinez and Michael Gallina with “vegetable forward cooking through the lens of Mexican cuisine,” according to a press release.

For tickets and more information on the dinner series visit here.

