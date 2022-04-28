Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

The Hill Wine Walk Returns Next Weekend

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 9:22 am

Marconi Avenue on the Hill - JAIME LEES
JAIME LEES
Marconi Avenue on the Hill

If you love wine and walking (and stumbling drunk down sidewalks arm-in-arm with your pals), you’ll want to attend the Hill Wine Walk on Saturday, May 7.

The annual event is one of the best ways to explore St. Louis’ famed Italian neighborhood.

Here’s how it works: You show up to the parking lot at Rose of the Hill (2300 Edwards Street) to register. (Registration starts at 11:30 a.m., but the walk starts at noon) You pay for your ticket ($35) or for your VIP ticket ($50, includes expedited check-in at registration and a Wine Walk T-Shirt).

Then, they give you your souvenir sampling cup and you’re set free to skip around the Hill, enjoying samples of wine given to you at each participating shop, market and restaurant along the way. There will also be live music and entertainment for you to enjoy as you go and people who live in the neighborhood also come out to the sidewalks to celebrate.

Many businesses on the Hill are offering discounts and snacks for the event, too. Here’s a pro tip: Take advantage of those snacks. If you don’t, you might end up falling into the bushes by the time your tour of the neighborhood is complete. (All of those wine samples add up.)

For more information about the event, visit ShopTheHill.com.

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more Food & Drink News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

J's Pitaria (91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, 314-270-8005) "I consider it the superior younger brother to Balkan Treat Box." — u/setfaceblastertostun

St. Louis Suburban Restaurants to Check Out, According to Reddit [PHOTOS]
Mexi Pho with pork carnitas in a pho broth with Chinese noodles, topped with bean sprouts, fresh basil, cilantro, jalapeños and scallions.

Saucy Porka Offers a Thrilling Blend of Culinary Traditions [PHOTOS]
Cacio e pepe eggs scrambled with pecorino and black pepper and served with semolina toast and arugula salad.

Bowood by Niche Sets the Standard for Daytime Dining [PHOTOS]
Chicken tikka masala made up of chicken simmered in a rich flavorful Indian sauce.

Basil India Serves Masterfully-Executed Indian, Indo-Chinese and Thai Fare [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

J's Pitaria (91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, 314-270-8005) "I consider it the superior younger brother to Balkan Treat Box." — u/setfaceblastertostun

St. Louis Suburban Restaurants to Check Out, According to Reddit [PHOTOS]
Mexi Pho with pork carnitas in a pho broth with Chinese noodles, topped with bean sprouts, fresh basil, cilantro, jalapeños and scallions.

Saucy Porka Offers a Thrilling Blend of Culinary Traditions [PHOTOS]
Cacio e pepe eggs scrambled with pecorino and black pepper and served with semolina toast and arugula salad.

Bowood by Niche Sets the Standard for Daytime Dining [PHOTOS]
Chicken tikka masala made up of chicken simmered in a rich flavorful Indian sauce.

Basil India Serves Masterfully-Executed Indian, Indo-Chinese and Thai Fare [PHOTOS]

Food & Drink Slideshows

J's Pitaria (91 Concord Plaza Shopping Center, 314-270-8005) "I consider it the superior younger brother to Balkan Treat Box." — u/setfaceblastertostun

St. Louis Suburban Restaurants to Check Out, According to Reddit [PHOTOS]
Mexi Pho with pork carnitas in a pho broth with Chinese noodles, topped with bean sprouts, fresh basil, cilantro, jalapeños and scallions.

Saucy Porka Offers a Thrilling Blend of Culinary Traditions [PHOTOS]
Cacio e pepe eggs scrambled with pecorino and black pepper and served with semolina toast and arugula salad.

Bowood by Niche Sets the Standard for Daytime Dining [PHOTOS]
Chicken tikka masala made up of chicken simmered in a rich flavorful Indian sauce.

Basil India Serves Masterfully-Executed Indian, Indo-Chinese and Thai Fare [PHOTOS]

Trending

Snō by Chef Tony Nguyen, Opening This Summer, Is a Top Chef's St. Louis Homecoming

By Cheryl Baehr

Snō by Tony Nguyen will open in Tower Grove South this summer.

4 Hands Brewing Celebrates Free Comic Book Day With Limited Edition Label

By Jenna Jones

Free Comic Book Day just got a little bit better.

St. Louis Standards: Trattoria Marcella Is One of the City's Most Essential Italian Restaurants

By Cheryl Baehr

Siblings Steve, Christine and Jamie Komorek keep the family business running strong.

Review: Elmwood Owners Find a New Win in Pizza Champ

By Cheryl Baehr

Pizza Champ is a win for Elmwood's Adam Altnether and Chris Killing.

Also in Food & Drink

Review: Elmwood Owners Find a New Win in Pizza Champ

By Cheryl Baehr

Pizza Champ is a win for Elmwood's Adam Altnether and Chris Killing.

Review: Saucy Porka Is a Delightful Fusion of Asian and Latin American Cuisine

By Cheryl Baehr

Saucy Porka is a thrilling blend of culinary traditions.

Review: Bowood by Niche Is a Magical Culinary Oasis

By Cheryl Baehr

With stunning dishes like baked oatmeal, pancakes, toasts and pastries, Bowood by Niche sets the standard for daytime dining.

Review: Basil India Serves Some of the Best Dishes in St. Louis

By Cheryl Baehr

Basil India serves masterfully-executed Indian, Indo-Chinese and Thai fare.
More

Digital Issue

April 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us