The Hill Wine Walk Returns Next Weekend

JAIME LEES
Marconi Avenue on the Hill
If you love wine and walking (and stumbling drunk down sidewalks arm-in-arm with your pals), you’ll want to attend the Hill Wine Walk on Saturday, May 7.
The annual event is one of the best ways to explore St. Louis’ famed Italian neighborhood.
Here’s how it works: You show up to the parking lot at Rose of the Hill (2300 Edwards Street)
to register. (Registration starts at 11:30 a.m., but the walk starts at noon) You pay for your ticket ($35) or for your VIP ticket ($50, includes expedited check-in at registration and a Wine Walk T-Shirt).
Then, they give you your souvenir sampling cup and you’re set free to skip around the Hill, enjoying samples of wine given to you at each participating shop, market and restaurant along the way. There will also be live music and entertainment for you to enjoy as you go and people who live in the neighborhood also come out to the sidewalks to celebrate.
Many businesses on the Hill are offering discounts and snacks for the event, too. Here’s a pro tip: Take advantage of those snacks. If you don’t, you might end up falling into the bushes by the time your tour of the neighborhood is complete. (All of those wine samples add up.)
For more information about the event, visit ShopTheHill.com
.