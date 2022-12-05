The Pizza Passport Is the Gift That Every St. Louisan Wants Under the Tree

Tell Santa this is what we want for Christmas

By on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 at 6:15 am

ANDY PAULISSEN
ANDY PAULISSEN
Pizza from Frank & Helen's


Sure, socks are nice, but pizza is the best gift of them all. And in this case, it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

If you have a pizza-lover in your life, the greatest gift you could give them for the holidays is a Pizza Passport. What is it? It’s a cute little postcard that arrives in the mail before Christmas that gets them 50 percent off at dozens of local pizza places.

Brought to you by the Pizza Connoisseurs of St. Louis Facebook group and the STL Square Off Pizza Festival on the Hill, the Pizza Passport was invented way back in 2020 as a way to show support for local restaurants that were struggling during that terrible year.

But the Pizza Passport has now morphed into just another way to celebrate St. Louis’ delicious and diverse pizza scene. For just $30, one passport gets you 50 percent off of pizza at many of your favorite spots. The passport basically pays for itself after using it twice and it’s valid from June 15 to October 15, 2023.

Because Pizza Passport season doesn’t kick off until the summer, the restaurants involved next year haven’t been announced yet. But it’s safe to say that you’ll find tons of local places to try. Last year the pass gave pizza fans half off at 30 different area restaurants including classics like Frank & Helen's Pizzeria, Monte Bello Pizzeria, Nick & Elena's Pizzeria, Guido's Pizzeria and Tapas and Pizzeoli.

You could wait a few months and buy your pass closer to Pizza Passport season, but why wait? Passports are limited and they’re expected to sell out so you might as well buy one or gift one now. And if you order yours by December 19, it’s guaranteed to show up in time to stuff stockings.

Visit Eventbrite for more information or to secure a Pizza Passport as a gift or to grab one just for yourself. After all, you are a gift to the world and you deserve pizza, too.

